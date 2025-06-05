What to Wear to the Belmont Stakes

Key Takeaways:

The Triple Crown is one of the best times of year in sports, with top-class horse racing weekends built around all three races, and excellent betting opportunities throughout. However, they’re also some of the most fun fashion events of the year. Kentucky Derby fashion, Preakness Stakes fashion, and Belmont Stakes fashion are part of what make each Triple Crown day special…and with New York being the fashion capital of the United States, there is a special chic sophistication you’ll only find at the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Here are some cool fashion ideas for Belmont Stakes parties, or if you are lucky enough to get to attend the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in person. Remember that these are just ideas to get yourself thinking—what matters most is your personal style, so if you have something that makes you feel good to wear, you should wear it to watch the race!

Beyond Belmont Park

The Belmont Stakes happens on Saturday, June 7, at Saratoga Race Course. Its usual home is Belmont Park, but that track is under construction, so the race happened at Saratoga Race Course in 2024, and will return to the Spa in 2025 as the renovation at Belmont continues. Belmont Park’s signature race returns to its home in June of 2026.

Of course, if you can’t make it to New York, you can always get dressed up for the Belmont anywhere, and watch the race from your local racetrack. Make sure to check the information about their Belmont Stakes event. Some tracks have specific dress codes for what to wear to Belmont Stakes events, especially in premium hospitality areas, so you want to make sure what you wear will get you in the door. Other parts of the clubhouse or grandstand are anything-goes from a fashion perspective, so you can be as freewheeling as you’d like.

If you don’t have a local track or a bar that’s throwing a party, you can always do it yourself. Throw your own Belmont Stakes party and have your friends over for a refreshing Belmont Jewel cocktail, a fashion contest, and a few bets on the race with FanDuel!

Belmont Stakes Fashion Scene

Of course, whether you are going to the Belmont Stakes or watching the race from a party in your hometown, you can make your own dress code. Lean into whatever makes you feel like your best self, and use these tips to help you think up your perfect outfit for the final leg of the Triple Crown!

What to Wear

Whether you choose to wear a dress, a suit, a collared shirt and pants, or a more casual shirt and shorts, fashion choices for the Belmont tend to walk the line between New York elegance and summertime practicality. It makes sense, since the final jewel of the coveted Triple Crown is in June: before the official beginning of the summer season, though after its more colloquial beginning on Memorial Day, and after the weather has begun to warm up.

If you’re going to be outside at Saratoga or your local racetrack, make sure to wear something that is practical in the sun. Dark colors can get hot more quickly, so bright colors or pastel colors can be more practical.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to go monochrome: choosing an outfit with a bold pattern or stripes can help you stand out from the crowd. Consider a sports jacket with bold stripes or an exciting pattern, or an accessory like a bag, pocket square, or pocket watch with a contrasting pop of color or shine. You can also add interest to your outfit with fun textures like seersucker or Madras.

Comfortable shoes are often a must, as well—unless you’re staying in your box seats, clubhouse seats, or other corner of the racetrack all day, you’re going to want to wear something that will let you comfortably move from the rail to the paddock or anywhere else you want to go.

Sensational Hats

Hats are one of the most fun fashion accessories, since you have so many options for which ones to wear for the Belmont Stakes. Whether your style is dressy or casual, masculine or feminine, minimalist or over-the-top? The perfect hat is the best final touch on a Belmont Stakes outfit!

High Fashion

For an upscale look, reminiscent of the runway or high Kentucky Derby fashion, you can wear a brightly-colored fascinator. These hats feature details like feathers or large, sweeping shapes, and are sure to draw the best kind of attention. A fascinator in a complementary color is a perfect match with a dress on the more formal side. Or, it can be a whimsical accompaniment to a dressy shirt and pants!

For a touch of historical fashion, consider bowler hats, derby hats, or fedoras to go with your sharp, tailored suit. For something even more formal, you can even go all the way with a fancy top hat! You can go monochrome here, like a basic black—or go more colorful and adorn the hat with a hat band in a vibrant tone.

Simple Summer Chic

For a more casual look, huge summer hats with sweeping, floppy brims are a popular choice. From natural straw to wild and bold patterns and colors, there is a summer hat that complements any color or pattern of outfit. An easy, breezy look, along with a sundress, the shape of a big summer hat adds intrigue to the outfit and can even help shade your shoulders and face from the light.

A smaller straw hat can also be the perfect finish to an outfit. From sombreros to fedoras, there are straw hats in all sorts of shapes, and they are certain to be light, comfortable, and classic. These pair best with bright or pastel colors, with, of course, the added benefit being that these palettes are going to be coolest on a hot day like Belmont Stakes day. However, if you like how it contrasts with a darker outfit and you’re going to be in a shady or air-conditioned place all day, run with it!

