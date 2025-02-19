What Does Split Squad Mean During MLB Spring Training?

MLB Spring Training is right around the corner. For baseball fans, it’s a first glimpse of how teams stack up against the competition, with games set in sunny Arizona and Florida.

You may notice that certain teams have two Spring Training games scheduled in a single day. This means the team will be using a split squad. Learn more about what split squad means and how it's utilized below.

What Does Split Squad Mean?

A split squad means an MLB team plays two games in one day by dividing the team into two groups. Usually, one game is at home and the other is away.

A split squad is similar to a doubleheader, but with no overlap in personnel. No player or coach is included in both games — everyone participates in one.

Why Do Split Squads Exist?

Split squads are used during Spring Training for two main reasons:

Since Spring Training has two leagues (Cactus and Grapefruit), there are an odd number of teams (15) in each. Therefore, split squads help balance the schedule. Spring Training rosters are larger than the 26-man regular-season roster. Split squad days allow more players to participate, giving coaches a chance to evaluate more performances.

2025 Spring Training Split Squad Example

On March 13th, the Houston Astros will play in two games, both happening at 1:05pm ET. One split squad will stay at home (West Palm Beach, FL) to play the St. Louis Cardinals while the other squad travels to play the Miami Marlins (Jupiter, FL).

How Are the Teams Split Up?

Teams can split their rosters in different ways. Typically, starters play the home game, while prospects or non-roster players travel for the away game. This is especially common in the Grapefruit League, where ballparks are spread across different areas of Florida.

That said, teams often send a few starters to the away game to ensure fans get a good experience.

Do Split Squads Happen in the Regular Season?

No, split squads are exclusive to Spring Training. In the regular season, teams can have doubleheaders.

