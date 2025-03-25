What are the Odds of a Perfect March College Basketball Tournament Bracket?

Every March, millions of fans fill out their college basketball tournament brackets with some hope for the near-impossible: a perfect bracket. This would require 63 correct selections...But just how hard is it to get every pick right?

Read on for the odds of a perfect bracket and the closest anyone has come to defying the odds.

What are the Odds of Picking a Perfect Bracket?

If you were building a bracket with absolutely no knowledge of the teams, your odds of picking a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.22 quintillion.

That's considering a 50/50 chance for all of the 63 matchups. This is implying that the person doesn't know teams' seeding and the likelihood of a higher seed beating a lower seed.

If you have some prior knowledge of basketball, your odds are somewhere around 1 in 120.2 billion.

Is There Still a Perfect Bracket in 2025?

There are no perfect brackets left in this year's tournament. The final bracket was busted after the 43rd game when 3 seed Kentucky beat 6 seed Illinois.

Has There Ever Been a Perfect Bracket?

There has never been a verified perfect bracket. The NCAA has been tracking online public leaderboards since 2016. Prior to that, they relied on games' reports and online archives.

This, of course, doesn't take into account private brackets.

What is the Longest Perfect Bracket Streak?

The longest verified bracket streak was set by Gregg Nigl in 2019. He correctly predicted the first 49 games of the tournament. His streak came to an end when 3 seed Purdue beat 2 seed Tennessee during the Round of 16.

FanDuel now lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds! Think your team will take their region? You can stack that with your picks for every round—all in one bet. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Think you know who is cutting down the nets? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest men's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.