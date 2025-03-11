Western Kentucky vs Florida International Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 7 seed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-14, 8-10 CUSA) take on the No. 10 seed Florida International Panthers (9-22, 3-15 CUSA) in CUSA tournament Tuesday at Von Braun Center, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Western Kentucky win (69.1%)

To help you make an informed wager on Western Kentucky-Florida International outing (in which Western Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite and the total is set at 143.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida International has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky (7-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (58.3%) than Florida International (8-8) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Hilltoppers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-6-0) than they have at home (8-8-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Panthers have a lower winning percentage at home (.308, 4-9-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).

Western Kentucky is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Florida International has beaten the spread seven times in 18 CUSA games.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International: Moneyline Betting Stats

Western Kentucky has been victorious in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Hilltoppers have won nine of 11 games when listed as at least -188 or better on the moneyline.

Florida International has won 13% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-20).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +155 or longer, the Panthers have a 1-15 record (winning only 6.2% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Western Kentucky has a 65.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Head-to-Head Comparison

Western Kentucky scores 75.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allows 75.1 (273rd in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Don McHenry ranks 99th in the nation with a team-high 17.3 points per game.

Florida International's -89 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.8 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per contest (203rd in college basketball).

Jayden Brewer's 14.3 points per game leads Florida International and ranks 341st in college basketball.

The Hilltoppers grab 33.1 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while conceding 37.5 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.4 boards per game.

Tyrone Marshall averages 6.6 rebounds per game (ranking 221st in college basketball) to lead the Hilltoppers.

The Panthers win the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. They are grabbing 31.0 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7.

Brewer leads the Panthers with 5.1 rebounds per game (575th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky ranks 261st in college basketball with 92.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 163rd in college basketball defensively with 92.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Panthers average 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (332nd in college basketball), and give up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!