MLB

Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

  • Minnesota Twins (62-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-88)
  • Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
  • Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Coverage: MNNT and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: MIN: (-188) | CHW: (+158)
  • Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130)
  • Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-7, 5.14 ERA vs Fraser Ellard (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-7) to the mound, while Fraser Ellard will take the ball for the White Sox. Ober and his team have a record of 10-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Ober's team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Ellard's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (65.4%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +158 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

  • The White Sox are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +108 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -130.

Twins vs White Sox Over/Under

  • Twins versus White Sox on Sept. 1 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

  • The Twins have been victorious in 39, or 50.6%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This year Minnesota has won eight of 12 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.
  • The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Twins have an against the spread record of 65-66-0 in 131 games with a line this season.
  • The White Sox have won 45 of the 129 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.9%).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Chicago has a 13-38 record (winning just 25.5% of its games).
  • The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-64-8 record against the over/under.
  • The White Sox have a 73-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

  • Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (108) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .333.
  • Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is sixth in slugging.
  • Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.
  • Trevor Larnach has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • Among all qualified, he is 100th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.
  • Larnach brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .438 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
  • Brooks Lee has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.294/.385.
  • Ryan Jeffers has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.

White Sox Player Leaders

  • Andrew Benintendi is batting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .301.
  • Benintendi enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
  • Lenyn Sosa's 117 hits and .437 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .298.
  • His batting average is 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 130th, and he is 74th in slugging.
  • Chase Meidroth is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 38 walks.
  • Mike Tauchman has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .272.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

  • 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
  • 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
  • 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
  • 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
  • 4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
  • 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
  • 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
  • 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
  • 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

