3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for TCU at North Carolina

Why did a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and North Carolina Tar Heels get the marquee Labor Day showcase here? It's one man's -- and also potentially one woman's -- doing.

Six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick is crossing over to college football. After taking over the Tar Heels in December, Belichick's long-anticipated debut on the collegiate side will take place in primetime. Can Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs, fresh off a 9-4 season and always dangerous in the Big 12, play spoiler?

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. EST on Monday. How can we bet Belichick's debut?

TCU at North Carolina Betting Picks

Doesn't anyone else think this is a really good idea?

Belichick's name value certainly helped the Tar Heels boost their baseline talent. They had 24/7 Sports' ninth-ranked transfer portal class, and if you look at other names in the top 10 -- like the LSU Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Florida State Seminoles -- it appeared money certainly talked through Week 1 of college football.

Quarterback Gio Lopez (72.3 QBR in 2024) is a high-floor, dual-threat starter with experience for UNC, too. It also helps they'll face a product with Sonny Dykes and TCU that hasn't changed much.

Josh Hoover lost his top-two weapons, Jack Bech and Savion Williams, to the NFL, which could be problematic for early-season rhythm in the passing game. The Horned Frogs also didn't add much to a defense that was 70th in PPG allowed (26.7).

Add in the fact that the Chapel Hill crowd will probably be...maybe the best in school history? I'll sprinkle on Belichick to win his debut. There's a ton of positive momentum behind this move, and the historic coach's defensive prowess is just what the doctor ordered after the Mack Brown era.

Davion Gause has some big shoes to fill.

Omarion Hampton is quite literally a large human, but Hampton's 2,033 scrimmage yards in 2024 are what I'm referring to. That made the departing tailback a first-round pick.

Gause seems up to the task, though. He averaged 4.9 yards per tote last year whenever Hampton came off the field and scored 4 touchdowns. Catching 4 passes for 45 yards was also a decent sign he can handle some passing-game work, too.

TCU was 11th in passing yards per attempt (YPA) last year but 72nd in rushing YPA. It was easier to run the rock, which is good news for a Belichick offense that will probably be fairly vanilla and conservative.

At a projected rush share of 55.0% for the sophomore, I've got him at 0.90 projected touchdowns. That median forecast would imply closer to -146 for a score.

