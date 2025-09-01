3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 9/1/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

The Dallas Wings feature a rotation as thin as paper with Arike Ogunbowale (knee), Haley Jones (knee), Luisa Geiselsoder (shoulder), Li Yueru (knee), and JJ Quinerly (knee) are out while Aziaha James (ankle) is doubtful and Paige Bueckers (calf) is probable. This certainly helps explain Dallas' 1-9 record over the last 10 while being a 17-point underdog against the Minnesota Lynx.

Defending has already been a struggle for the Wings, who have the second-worst defensive rating. This has only gotten worse with Dallas giving up 92.9 points per game (PPG) compared to 88.1 PPG allowed on the season (the most). The Wings are on the fast track to the WNBA's worst defensive rating, and the Lynx's top offensive rating shouldn't aid the issue.

Minnesota has posted at least 94 points in three of its last four games. This doesn't feel unusual either with the Lynx leading the league with 86.7 PPG. Three-point shooting should be a path to success, for Minnesota shoots 37.9% from deep (the highest) while Dallas gives up a 38.6% three-point percentage (the highest). Furthermore, the Wings cede 9.5 made triples per game (second-most), and opponents have posted 11.4 made threes per contest over the last five.

This goes hand-in-hand with our prop of Courtney Williams to make at least two triples. She's been red-hot over the last three, making 8 of 12 three-point attempts (66.7%). Williams has reached two made threes in three straight games, and her 4.0 attempted triples per game during the span is an increase from her 3.6 per-game average. RotoWire's projections also have Williams making 1.9 three-pointers on Monday night.

While we have loads of confidence in the Lynx's offense on Monday, the same cannot be said about Dallas. The Wings post the fourth-most points in the paint per game, but Minnesota gives up the third-fewest points in the paint per contest. In three head-to-head meetings this season, Dallas has scored 28 or fewer points in the paint in two of three matchups (37.4 per-game average).

Ultimately, Minnesota's offense pushing the 100-point mark should be enough for the over. Plus, the Wings carrying the second-quickest pace could lead to enough easy points in transition to aid the over.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

In three meetings with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brittany Sykes is averaging 17.7 PPG with a 45.5% field goal percentage (FG%). Her efficiency is a notable boost over 38.6% on the season. Will her elevated numbers keep up against the Sparks?

While two of Sykes' meetings against L.A. came when she was playing for the Washington Mystics, her top performance of 27 points came on August 10 while playing for the Seattle Storm. Her success in this head-to-head meeting still holds weight -- even with a slight decline in usage on Seattle.

Sykes takes 55.6% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, and the Sparks allow the third-most points in the paint per game. The Storm rarely shy away from attacking the rim, too, posting the third-most points in the paint per contest.

Dominique Malonga (wrist) is questionable for Seattle, and she's played a major role in this offense with 15.0 PPG over her last five outings. With Malonga taking 80.0% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, her potential absence should be mean more looks around the rim for Sykes.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

