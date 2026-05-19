Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-28)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-124) | SF: (+106)

ARI: (-124) | SF: (+106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-210) | SF: -1.5 (+172)

ARI: +1.5 (-210) | SF: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 5.40 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-4, 3.49 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (1-3) against the Giants and Landen Roupp (5-4). When Nelson starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. Nelson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Giants have gone 4-5-0 against the spread when Roupp starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -124 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +172 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Giants game on May 19 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

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Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 5-3 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 45 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 27-18-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 38.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-21).

San Francisco is 10-13 (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-24-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have gone 20-28-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has an OPS of .900, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .544 this season. He has a .335 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Vargas will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and five RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks in OBP (.392) and total hits (44) this season. He's batting .284 while slugging .555.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and four RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Arenado takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Perdomo has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and five walks.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .365 on-base percentage and a .432 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Giants. He's batting .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .268 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 44 hits, a team-high for the Giants.

Rafael Devers is batting .240 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

5/18/2026: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/16/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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