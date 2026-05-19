Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) vs. San Diego Padres (29-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-156) | SD: (+132)

LAD: (-156) | SD: (+132) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | SD: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | SD: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-1, 4.54 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 0-2, 10.64 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Griffin Canning (0-2, 10.64 ERA). Sheehan and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sheehan's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres did not cover any of Canning's three starts that had a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Canning start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.4%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +132 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +105 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -126.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The Dodgers-Padres game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (60.4%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 21 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 48 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 24-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have put together a 12-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

In the 47 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-26-1).

The Padres have covered 57.4% of their games this season, going 27-20-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .514, fueled by 18 extra-base hits. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Pages hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 44 hits. He's batting .265 while slugging .458.

He is 58th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in MLB.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and seven RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .254 with a .402 slugging percentage and 23 RBI this year.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 40 hits, batting .260 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has accumulated a team-best OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.404), and leads the Padres in hits (43, while batting .259).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .256. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Manny Machado has five doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .180.

Miguel Andujar is hitting .298 with 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and three walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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