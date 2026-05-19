Rangers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Rockies Game Info

Texas Rangers (22-25) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-29)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-124) | COL: (+106)

TEX: (-124) | COL: (+106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152)

TEX: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-4, 4.34 ERA vs Sammy Peralta (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Kumar Rocker (1-4) for the Rangers and Sammy Peralta for the Rockies. Rocker and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rocker's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. Peralta and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Rangers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (62%)

Rangers vs Rockies Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Rockies are -152 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +126.

Rangers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Rangers-Rockies on May 19, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 6-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 25-22-0 against the spread in their 47 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 40.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-28).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Colorado has a record of 19-27 (41.3%).

The Rockies have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-25-0).

The Rockies are 25-22-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 50 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470. He's batting .298.

Among qualified batters, he is 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 44th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .261 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is batting .233 with a .407 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Burger has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .286 with a .348 OBP and 17 RBI for Texas this season.

Duran has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is leading the Rockies with 42 hits. He's batting .296 and slugging .641 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 21st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

T.J. Rumfield's .441 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has accumulated a team-best .384 on-base percentage.

Hunter Goodman is batting .247 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Rangers vs Rockies Head to Head

5/18/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/13/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/12/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/11/2024: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/10/2024: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/21/2023: 13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2023: 11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/24/2022: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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