Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (23-26) vs. Chicago White Sox (24-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and CHSN

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | CHW: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | CHW: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 3-1, 4.61 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller versus the White Sox and Anthony Kay (3-1). Miller and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Miller's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox are 4-2-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox are 3-3 in Kay's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.3%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -152 favorite at home.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -176.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-White Sox on May 19, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 22 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 10 of 16 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 49 opportunities.

The Mariners are 18-31-0 against the spread in their 49 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've finished 20-20 in those games.

Chicago has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

In the 45 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-20-0).

The White Sox have a 26-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (54) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .260 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .251 with a .421 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with 30 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .241 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has racked up 40 hits with a .379 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .564.

He is 102nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Colson Montgomery has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .234.

Chase Meidroth's .372 slugging percentage leads his team.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/18/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/10/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/9/2026: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2026: 12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/6/2025: 8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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