Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (17-31) vs. Athletics (23-24)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

LAA: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+158) | OAK: +1.5 (-192)

LAA: -1.5 (+158) | OAK: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-4, 4.38 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-2, 5.80 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reid Detmers (1-4) for the Angels and Jacob Lopez (3-2) for the Athletics. Detmers and his team have a record of 2-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Detmers has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Lopez's starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in six of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (53.5%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +158 to cover, while the Athletics are -192 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Athletics on May 19 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 47 games with a total this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 22-25-0 in 47 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 16-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 11-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (52.4%).

The Athletics have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-1).

The Athletics have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 25-22-0 against the spread.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 39 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .234 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Zach Neto has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .225 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average is 132nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Nolan Schanuel has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.388) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.601) and paces the Athletics in hits (58). He's batting .335 and with an on-base percentage of .396.

He is second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Langeliers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three walks and two RBIs.

Nick Kurtz has a .427 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .479.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .349 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .190.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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