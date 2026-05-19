Thunder vs. Spurs Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 20

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs are 6.5-point underdogs for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Spurs have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6.5 215.5 -225 +188

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (64.7%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs are 43-34-4 against the spread this year.

This season, 45 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

The Spurs have hit the over 43.9% of the time this year (36 of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (20-19-1) than it has in home games (19-23-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in 22 of 42 home games (52.4%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in 23 of 40 matchups (57.5%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-17-3). Away, it is .571 (24-17-1).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 45% of the time at home (18 of 40), and 42.9% of the time on the road (18 of 42).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Cason Wallace averages 8.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 62.2% from the field.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Spurs get 18.6 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The Spurs receive 11.1 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

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