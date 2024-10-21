Week 7 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Monday's Games

Week 7 is on the way, and the NFL schedule includes a Thursday night showdown, a London game on Sunday morning, and a double-header on Monday Night Football with only two teams on bye (Chicago and Dallas).

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game on Monday.

All game predictions via numberFire. Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats.

Week 7 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (58.2%)

The first of two Monday night games will pit the 4-2 Ravens against the 4-2 Buccaneers.

Baltimore has won four straight games, and their 205.3 rushing yards per game rank first in the NFL by over 38 yards. Derrick Henry has rushed for a touchdown in every game this season and has scored twice on two different occasions. Henry is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.

Tampa Bay has a better point differential (+37) than Baltimore (+28) and is getting a lot out of Baker Mayfield (248.2 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game).

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each have 5 touchdowns to go along with 511 and 310 receiving yards, respectively.

This game has one of the highest totals of the week, so we should see a lot of fantasy matchups in flux through Monday Night Football.

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (56.0%)

The later kickoff of Monday night is also intriguing.

The 3-2 Chargers lead the NFL in points per game allowed (13.2). Los Angeles is also top-10 in rushing attempts per game (30.6) for a throwback archetype of a run-heavy team with sound defense.

Justin Herbert has not thrown for 240 yards in a game yet this season and -- until Week 6 -- hadn't eclipsed 180 yards in a game. Still, the approach is working for the Chargers.

The Cardinals lost Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) early in Week 6 and wound up losing 34-13 on the road against the Packers. Arizona has not scored more than 25 points in four straight games and has been held to 14 points or fewer in three of their last four.

Kyler Murray, though, has 8 touchdowns to 2 interceptions and a 98.8 passer rating with a solid 7.0 yards-per-attempt average.

