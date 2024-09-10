Week 2 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

The NFL season is in full swing now, but as always, more games are just ahead.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 2.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 2 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (57.1%)

We should see points scored this week on Thursday Night Football, thanks to an AFC East matchup between last year's division champs, the Bills, and the Dolphins.

Each team in this matchup started off with a home win, but now the Bills hit the road.

In Week 1, the Cardinals kept things close with the Bills, yet Buffalo ultimately won out. Josh Allen threw 23 times for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran 9 times for 39 yards and 2 scores.

Rookie Keon Coleman led the team in receiving with 51 yards. RB James Cook maintained a featured role: 19 carries for 71 yards plus 3 targets for 32 more yards.

Miami outlasted the Jaguars in Week 1 after a rather tumultuous Week 1. WR Tyreek Hill was detained by police before the game, and RB Devon Achane and WR Jaylen Waddle left at times with injuries before returning.

Both Hill (12 targets, 7 catches, 130 yards, and a touchdown) and Waddle (5 targets, 5 catches, 109 yards) eclipsed 100 yards receiving. Achane got to 76 himself.

numberFire Prediction: Colts (52.2%)

The Packers' season was immediately put into question at the end of their Week 1 loss to the Eagles in Brazil. QB Jordan Love, who signed a four-year, $220 million extension in July, went down with an apparent lower-body injury with just seconds left to play on the Packers' final possession in Week 1. He is believed to have an MCL sprain, which should sideline him for three-to-four weeks.

As for the Colts, they could not close out their home opener against the Texans, falling 29-27.

Anthony Richardson threw just 19 times, completing 9 passes for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also overthrew Adonai Mitchell on two could've-been touchdowns. Alec Pierce flashed with multiple highlight catches.

The team leaned on Jonathan Taylor, who secured 48 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries. Taylor played on 95.3% of the team's offensive snaps.

numberFire Prediction: Cowboys (67.0%)

The Saints ran away with their Week 1 matchup against the Panthers.

Derek Carr was hyper efficient (19 of 23 for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns) with the scores going to Rashid Shaheed, Foster Moreau, and Juwan Johnson.

Alvin Kamara's 15 carries led to 83 yards and a score on the ground, and he caught all 5 targets for 27 yards.

Dallas answered a lot of questions in Week 1 (including giving QB Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million contact extension the morning before the game).

Prescott went on to go 19 of 32 for 179 and a touchdown against a top-tier pass defense.

Brandin Cooks was the recipient of that touchdown pass, but unsurprisingly, CeeDee Lamb led the team in targets (10), catches (5), and yards (61).

numberFire Prediction: Lions (71.9%)

Tampa Bay got out to a 23-7 lead over the Commanders in their opener in a well-rounded game. Baker Mayfield was just shy of 300 yards (289) on 30 attempts, and he threw for 4 touchdowns.

On the receiving end of those scores were Mike Evans (two), Chris Godwin, and rookie Jalen McMillan.

RB Rachaad White had a 68.9% snap rate and saw 15 of 24 running back carries, though for only 31 yards.

They're big underdogs against the Lions, who won in overtime in Week 1 against the Rams.

In that OT victory, the Lions featured David Montgomery (17 carries, 91 yards, and 1 touchdown) and had a breakout performance from WR Jameson Williams (9 targets, 5 catches, 121 yards, 1 touchdown, and a 13-yard carry).

Detroit looks to be a contender yet again this season.

numberFire Prediction: Jaguars (62.7%)

Jacksonville surrendered a 17-7 halftime lead to the Dolphins, losing 20-17 in a scoreless second half of football.

Trevor Lawrence threw for just 162 yards on 21 attempts with a dispersed target tree. Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and Brian Thomas led the team with 4 targets (21.1% target shares). That could lead to fantasy frustration if it continues.

Travis Etienne lost a costly fumble and ended up with the same number of carries (12) as RB2 Tank Bigsby in Week 1.

Clearly, the Jaguars still have question marks.

But so do the Browns, who lost 33-17 to the Cowboys in Week 1, though their final touchdown came without much resistance.

Deshaun Watson put up only 169 yards on 45 attempts and had more picks (2) than touchdown passes (1).

Eight different Browns saw a target, and while Amari Cooper led with 9 looks, he caught just 2 for 16 yards.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (73.6%)

Sam Darnold got off to a hot start in Week 1 and ended up finishing 19 of 24 for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Giants.

In total, eight different Vikings saw a target from Darnold. Leading the way was Justin Jefferson (4 catches on 6 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown).

Aaron Jones debuted for the team with 14 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, making Minnesota look formidable offensively.

Of course, they now face the 49ers as sizable home underdogs.

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (62.9%)

Year Two for Panthers QB Bryce Young got off to a terrible start. He completed only 13 of 30 passes for 161 yards and 2 interceptions for a QB rating of 32.8 and a PFF grade of 32.6.

But they were blown out straight away by the Saints and now must course correct as home underdogs to the Chargers, who won their season opener under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers won 22-10 against the Raiders in their opening matchup; that's despite Justin Herbert averaging only 5.1 yards per attempt through the air.

In that game, the team leaned on RB JK Dobbins, who ran 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. Gus Edwards ran 11 times for just 26 yards.

numberFire Prediction: Ravens (73.9%)

Las Vegas could muster only 10 points against the Chargers in Week 1 and now head into a tough environment against a team that just hung close with the Super Bowl champs.

Garner Minshew shared the ball and got four players over 60 receiving yards in Week 1: Jakobi Meyers (61), Davante Adams (59), Brock Bowers (59), and Alexander Mattison (43).

Still, the squad mustered only 5.0 yards per play.

Baltimore couldn't complete a comeback bid at Arrowhead Stadium, but the Ravens did see a breakout from tight end Isaiah Likely. Likely set career-highs with 9 catches and 111 yards. He nearly scored a second time, which would've tied the game and -- by all indications -- led to a win-or-lose two-point conversion attempt from the Ravens' offense.

The team also saw Lamar Jackson run 16 times for 122 yards, re-establishing himself as a true fantasy football threat. Derrick Henry's debut got off to a slow start: he ran 13 times for 46 yards and was out-snapped by Justice Hill.

numberFire Prediction: Seahawks (54.7%)

New England proved the pundits wrong and opened the season with a victory over the Bengals by a score of 16-10. That included a 13-0 lead at one point.

QB Jacoby Brissett threw for just 121 yards on 24 attempts, and it was RB Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 120 yards, 1 touchdown) who commanded the offense.

No Patriots pass-catcher had more than 3 catches (Stevenson) or 31 yards (Austin Hooper).

They'll now host the 1-0 Seahawks.

Seattle got a big game from RB Kenneth Walker III (20 carries for 103 yards and 1 touchdown) in their win over the Broncos.

And Geno Smith was viable (171 yards with a touchdown to Zach Charbonnet). Tyler Lockett was the team's top receiver by yards (77) and targets (7).

numberFire Prediction: Jets (57.5%)

Tennessee held a 17-0 first-half lead over the Chicago Bears and led 17-10 entering the fourth quarter but couldn't seal the deal in a gaffe-filled opener.

QB Will Levis threw two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), and they let up a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Only Calvin Ridley (7 targets, 3 catches, 50 yards) recorded more than 18 receiving yards.

RB Tony Pollard turned 16 carries into 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets will be on a short week on the road, their second straight road game to open the season.

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (55.8%)

This NFC East matchup will pit two 0-1 teams against each other.

The New York Giants lost 28-6 to the Vikings and now hit the road to face the Commanders.

Daniel Jones completed only 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards and 2 interceptions. That meant he couldn't get rookie superstar Malik Nabers going to the fullest, yet Nabers still generated a solid line in his NFL debut: 7 targets, 5 catches, 66 yards.

The Commanders' Jayden Daniels had a so-so passing game in Week 1 against the Bucs (17 of 24 for 184 yards) but stood out as a rusher (16 carries, 88 yards, and 2 touchdowns).

His target tree was really dispersed, and no pass-catcher had more than 4 targets (16.7%).

numberFire Prediction: Rams (52.1%)

Arizona couldn't hold off the Bills and ended up losing 34-28 on the road in Week 1.

Kyler Murray's passing line was just okay (21 of 31 for 162 yards and a TD) although he ran for 57 yards as well. The team leaned on RB James Conner (16 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown) but just couldn't yet couldn't get their playmaking pass-catchers going.

Trey McBride turned 9 targets into 5 catches for 30 yards. Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. caught just 1 of 3 targets for 4 yards.

The Rams, though, also couldn't hold off their Week 1 opponent, the Detroit Lions. Worse yet, they lost Puka Nacua in that game with a knee injury.

Cooper Kupp handled a massive workload (21 targets and 2 rushes for 120 total yards and a score).

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (71.0%)

The Bengals' comeback tour got off on the wrong note.

They played without WR Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase came into the matchup off of limited practice.

They couldn't get the ball moving against the Patriots.

QB Joe Burrow generated only 164 yards on 29 attempts with Chase's 62 yards the only mark above 26 yards.

Zack Moss (64.6% snap rate) acted as the featured back; he had 44 rushing yards and the team's lone touchdown.

The Chiefs got off to a great start with a key win over the Ravens on the opening night of the 2024 NFL season, though it did go down to the wire.

Patrick Mahomes earned an 87.9 PFF grade, and the MVP passer leaned on Rashee Rice (9 targets, 103 yards) and speedy rookie Xavier Worthy (3 targets for 47 yards and a TD plus a 21-yard rushing score).

numberFire Prediction: Steelers (55.3%)

While the Steelers didn't score a touchdown and started second-string QB Justin Fields in Week 1 against the Falcons on the road, they earned a win.

Kicker Chris Boswell went a perfect 6-of-6, and the Pittsburgh defense held Kirk Cousins and the new-look Falcons to just 10 points.

WR George Pickens, the only Steeler to rack up more than 30 through the air, paced the team with 85 yards.

As for Denver, Bo Nix's NFL debut was unspectacular: 26 of 42 for 138 yards and 2 picks for a QB rating of 47.5.

He did run for a late touchdown but couldn't get his receivers going. He targeted 10 different pass-catchers, none of whom had 50 yards -- even Courtland Sutton despite 12 targets.

numberFire Prediction: Texans (59.8%)

Caleb Williams' NFL debut wasn't perfect, but his Bears picked up a win.

Williams threw 29 times but completed only 14 of his attempts for 93 yards.

The Bears also had a carry from six different players with D'Andre Swift's 30 yards acting as a team-high.

While the yardage was down for the Bears, it's worth noting that Keenan Allen led the team in targets (11) with DJ Moore (8) next in line; Rome Odunze was a tier below (4).

After a slow first half, CJ Stroud and the Texans offense got clicking against the Colts.

RB Joe Mixon ended up seeing 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown; he also caught 3 balls for 19 yards.

Stroud's passing (234 yards) was concentrated on Nico Collins (6 catches, 8 targets, 117 yards).

Both of Stroud's touchdowns went to newcomer Stefon Diggs (6 targets, 6 catches, 33 yards, 2 touchdowns). Tank Dell remained relevant (7 targets but 3 catches for 40 yards) in the offense, and he had 2 carries for 19 yards.

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (66.9%)

Atlanta couldn't get things going in Week 1 with Kirk Cousins. Cousins and the offense put up only 10 points against the Steelers.

Cousins was held to 155 yards on 26 attempts; he threw two interceptions and just a single score while sharing the ball among six different pass-catchers.

The team did feature Bijan Robinson, who saw 23 touches for 111 yards.

The Eagles held on to win their opening game against the Packers in Brazil and now conclude the Week 2 slate on Monday Night Football against the Falcons.

In their Week 1 opener, the Eagles saw the best-case scenario from new RB Saquon Barkley. Barkley ran 24 times for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown in what was an elite showing from the former Giant.

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith also showed out with 84 yards or more (Brown got to 119 on 10 targets).

