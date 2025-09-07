Week 1 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

The NFL season got off to a hot start on Thursday Night Football as the Eagles started off their Super Bowl defense with a chippy win over the Cowboys.

Now, a full Sunday awaits, culminating in an elite-versus-elite matchup between the Bills and Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each Sunday game in Week 1.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 1 NFL Odds and Predictions

Giants at Commanders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (84.8%)

Can the Washington Commanders establish themselves as one of the NFL's elite? That'll be the question for them in 2025 after then-rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team to the NFC Championship game after a 45-31 win over the NFC's 1 seed, the Detroit Lions.

Russell Wilson will lead the Giants' offense in 2025 -- at least in Week 1. Wilson will look to get the most out of second-year receiver Malik Nabers and company after the Giants' offense finished 31st in scoring (16.1 points per game) in 2024.

In 2023, Washington beat New York 21-18 in Week 2 behind 7 field goals from Austin Seibert. Washington also won on the road in Week 9, 27-22, extending their record to 7-2 at the time.

Panthers at Jaguars Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Jaguars (61.7%)

The Panthers head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in Week 1, a matchup between two of the games higher-profile young quarterbacks.

Bryce Young struggled early in 2024 (-0.56 EPA per drop back), but from Week 8 on after returning to the lineup, he played near the league-average (-0.01 EPA per drop back) and raised his average depth of target 2.0 yards (from 7.1 to 9.1).

Trevor Lawrence averaged -0.07 EPA per drop back when active a year ago but will now be throwing to the dual threat Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, and breakout sophomore wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

Steelers at Jets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Steelers (50.8%)

This total is low -- well below 40 points -- after both teams were below-average in scoring in 2024.

Of course, both offenses qualify as revamped from what they were a season ago.

In an interesting Revenge Game narrative, Aaron Rodgers heads to MetLife Stadium to face his former New York Jets, who will be starting Justin Fields -- who spent last year with the Steelers.

These teams met last year in Week 7 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 37-15, Pittsburgh's second-highest point total of the season.

Russell Wilson threw for 264 yards and 2 scores, George Pickens went for 111 yards on 5 catches, and Najee Harris ran for 102 yards. None of them are on the Steelers' roster.

Raiders at Patriots Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Patriots (58.7%)

Drake Maye will look to establish himself as a big-time QB in 2025 after a promising rookie season that led to -0.07 EPA per drop back but with a 46.8% passing success rate. Maye also averaged 32.4 rushing yards per game.

After a 4-13 season, New England is a potential playoff candidate, per the betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Las Vegas will debut Geno Smith under center and college phenom Ashton Jeanty at running back in what is expected to be a lower-scoring, close game based on the betting odds.

Jeanty is the favorite to win AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Cardinals at Saints Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Cardinals (60.8%)

The Cardinals will look to snap a three-season losing streak in 2025 as they start off as road favorites over the Saints.

Kyler Murray stopped a two-season downtick in terms of efficiency last year and wound up with a +0.06 EPA per play mark and a career-best 50.4% passing success rate.

New Orleans is starting Spencer Rattler, who averaged -0.32 EPA per drop back and 5.8 yards per attempt a year ago across seven appearances. The Saints have the longest odds to make the playoffs (+920) of all teams in the league.

Bengals at Browns Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (62.5%)

An AFC North matchup is set for Cleveland in Week 1 between the Bengals and Browns.

Cincinnati swept the regular season series a year ago, winning 21-14 in Week 7 on the road and then 24-6 in Week 16 at home, en route to a second straight 9-8 season.

Joe Burrow wass the favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards in 2025 prior to kickoff.

Cleveland aims to bounce back from a 3-14 campaign with the 32nd-ranked scoring offense (15.2 points per game). Joe Flacco will begin the season under center for Cleveland after posting okay EPA metrics (-0.04 EPA per drop back and a 44.8% success rate) with the Colts last year.

Dolphins at Colts Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Colts (60.3%)

A rocky offseason follows the Dolphins into the 2025 NFL season, and their baseline win total is 7.5 after going 9-8, 11-6, and 8-9 under head coach Mike McDaniel in three seasons thus far.

They'll be indoors against the Colts, who are starting Daniel Jones at quarterback. Jones notched -0.14 EPA per drop back in 2024 with the Giants.

Buccaneers at Falcons Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (51.6%)

An NFC South clash will take place in Atlanta with the visiting Buccaneers looking for a fifth straight division title, which they're favored to win.

Additionally, big things are in store for the offense, as Baker Mayfield was the second favorite to lead the NFL in passing TDs this season in the preseason market.

Atlanta will operate with Michael Penix Jr. under center after an efficient 2024 season (+0.11 EPA per drop back) and a strong average depth of target (10.5 yards).

Titans at Broncos Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Broncos (82.4%)

First overall pick, Cam Ward, will be tested in Week 1 on the road and in altitude against one of the game's best defenses. Ward is the second favorite to finish as AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 behind Ashton Jeanty.

Denver, on the other hand, has big expectations as -124 favorites to make the playoffs for the second straight year with Bo Nix at the helm of the offense. They're expected to take the first step on that path as heavy home favorites in Week 1.

49ers at Seahawks Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (53.4%)

The 49ers look to get back on track after a 6-11 year, snapping a three-season streak with 10-plus wins and playoff berths in each. They're slight road favorites over the Seahawks in an NFC West meeting.

Seattle went 10-7 under coach Mike Macdonald last season to finish second in the NFC West. But they're the long shot to win the crown in 2025, with San Fran sitting as the favorite.

Lions at Packers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Packers (62.8%)

Prior to Week 1, the Packers made waves trading for DE Micah Parsons, the favorite to win AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

And they're favored over the Lions to win the NFC North in a tight race.

Detroit will be operating with new coordinators on both sides of the ball and are slight road 'dogs in Week 1 after a 15-2 season that earned them the 1 seed in the NFC.

Texans at Rams Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Rams (58.0%)

Two 10-7 division winners from a year ago meet in SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 1 with the Rams setting up as home favorites.

Houston also finished 10-7 in 2023 with C.J. Stroud running the offense as a rookie and seek their third straight AFC South championship.

The new-look Rams have wideout Davante Adams in town to go along with Puka Nacua for a top-tier receiving duo as Matthew Stafford works his way through a back injury.

Their over/under is hefty at 9.5.

Ravens at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (53.4%)

We won't have to wait until the playoffs to see Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head, as the NFL schedule-makers gave it to us on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.

The last two AP NFL MVPs are expected to have dominant years again, based on the betting odds.

Last year, these teams met twice.

Baltimore won 35-10 at home in Week 4, but Buffalo beat Baltimore 27-25 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

