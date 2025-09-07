2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Ravens at Bills on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Sunday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Ravens at Bills Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

We can't ask for a better season-opening Sunday Night Football matchup. The Ravens are tied for the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl (+700) while the Bills tout the third-shortest line (+750).

Both teams should feature elite offenses as each unit has a former MVP quarterback and finished in the top three of points per game (PPG) a season ago. This meant some fast starts in the first half as Buffalo totaled the fifth-most first half PPG while Baltimore rolled to the second-highest mark. Sunday's first half could feature plenty of fireworks.

1st Half Total Over Sep 8 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While both defenses were in the top 12 for the fewest PPG allowed last season, some cracks are still present. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are more than capable of exposing some weaknesses.

Starting with Baltimore's offense, Jackson led a unit that totaled 8.8 yards per passing attempt (the most) while logging an elite 0.29 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. Jackson finished second in the MVP voting for a reason.

We don't have to do much digging on this Bills defense, for it gave up the 10th-most yards per passing attempt and 10th-most EPA/db along with the 8th-most yards per play in 2024.

The Ravens' D is tougher to crack as it gave up the sixth-fewest yards per play last season. Most teams looked to attack the secondary, leading to Baltimore giving up the 6th-most passing yards per game and 15th-yards per passing attempt.

However, the Flock upgraded the secondary by signing cornerback Jaire Alexander while drafting safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Nate Wiggins is a promising full-time starter, too, as he flashed potential in his 2024 rookie season.

This is a unit with a ton of new pieces, though. While I expect Baltimore's defense to approach the dominant 2023 unit, this could take time. If anyone can catch this secondary slipping, it's Allen -- who posted 0.24 EPA/db in 2024.

On the shoulder of elite QBs, look for plenty of points in the first half.

We mentioned the two defenses in this matchup. Baltimore simply has the more trustworthy unit going into 2025.

While the Ravens did give up a lot of passing yards a season ago, they still surrendered the seventh-fewest EPA/db. Baltimore's rush defense -- which gave up the fewest yards per carry at 3.6 -- should remain elite, as well.

Moneyline Baltimore Ravens Sep 8 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As we all know, the Ravens loves to run the rock as they posted second-highest rush-play rate paired with an elite 5.8 yards per carry (the highest) last season.

Meanwhile, Buffalo gave up 4.6 yards per rushing attempt (11th-most). The Bills made a nice front seven addition in Joey Bosa, but he's not known to be an elite run stuffer. More issues against the run could plague this unit.

Ultimately, I have Baltimore winning the Super Bowl in 2025. The Ravens' defense should take a step forward, and if Buffalo allows this team to run the ball, Baltimore could win this one with a comfortable cushion.

FanDuel has a $2M Touchdown Jackpot every Week 1 game day! Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Jackpot game of the day. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.