Way Too Early 2025 Fantasy Football Round 1 Mock Draft

The regular season has come to an end in the 2024 NFL campaign, which means avid fantasy football fans are either basking in the glory of winning a championship or sulking after falling short in their leagues. The good news is that it's never too early to look ahead to next season in hopes of forming a fruitful strategy on how to attack fantasy football drafts in 2025.

There were plenty of familiar faces who put together stellar fantasy football performances this season that will end up being early selections in drafts later this year. At the same time, there were rookies who did enough to warrant first-round consideration when draft season rolls around.

With the 2024 fantasy football season concluding, let's take a look at a way-too-early first-round mock draft for the 2025 season.

All stats are from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus (PFF) unless stated otherwise. These rankings are based on half-PPR scoring.

2025 Fantasy Football Round 1 Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 1: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals missing the playoffs this season, it wasn't due to Ja'Marr Chase and Cincy's high-octane aerial attack. Chase earned the coveted triple-crown achievement, leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17).

As a result of Chase's otherworldly production, the dynamic wideout finished as the clear WR1 in overall fantasy points (339.5) and fantasy points per game (20.0), giving him the second-most fantasy points per game among non-quarterbacks.

Even if Tee Higgins returns to the Bengals next season, Chase should remain the focal point of Cincy's offense with Joe Burrow feeding him the ball. Across the 12 games where both Chase and Higgins were healthy together in 2024, Chase led the Bengals in receptions per game (7.5), receiving yards per game (104.2), target share (28.6%), and yards per route run (2.59).

Round 1, Pick 2: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

The only non-quarterback to produce more fantasy points per game than Chase was Saquon Barkley in his debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley steamrolled his way to RB1 status in overall points (338.8) and fantasy points per game (21.2), proving that he's still one of the most electric backs in the league.

Running behind Philly's offensive line led to Saquon producing the most rushing yards before contact per attempt (3.8) among non-quarterbacks this season. The Eagles also didn't waste any time making Barkley their primary weapon as he averaged 26.9 adjusted opportunities per game (carries plus 2x targets), 142.7 scrimmage yards per game, and 1.59 rushing yards over expected per attempt in his 16 starts.

While Barkley will have to continue competing with Jalen Hurts for goal-line touchdowns, he's part of a run-centric offense and will still be just 28 years old at the start of the 2025 season.

Round 1, Pick 3: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Justin Jefferson has finished no worse than WR8 in fantasy points per game, and he ended the 2024 campaign as the WR2 in overall points (266.0) and fantasy points per game (15.6). Regardless of who is under center for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, the consistency Jefferson has shown warrants him being an early first-round selection yet again next season.

Even though Jefferson experienced a rare six-week touchdown drought this season, he still managed to tie his career-high mark in receiving touchdowns (10). In the 15 games where Jefferson and Jordan Addison were both on the field for the Vikings, Jefferson paced the team in receptions per game (6.2), receiving yards per game (87.9), target share (29.5%), air yards share (36.5%), and yards per route run (2.49).

Besides the possibility of Addison being suspended for the start of the 2025 season, Jefferson will remain in a receiver-friendly offense with head coach Kevin O'Connell still calling the plays.

Round 1, Pick 4: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

After a slow start to the season, Bijan Robinson showcased why he was a popular early first-round pick in 2024 drafts, concluding the year as the RB4 in overall points (311.2) and fantasy points per game (18.3) with a strong finish to the year. Along with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson realizing Bijan is the best skill player on the Atlanta Falcons, the decision to bench Kirk Cousins in favor of Michael Penix Jr. led to better production from the entire offense down the stretch.

While Robinson had just two outings where he scored 23-plus fantasy points when Cousins was under center, he tallied 23-plus fantasy points in each of his three contests with Penix starting. Although it's a sample size of three games with Penix as the starting signal-caller, Robinson averaged 30.3 adjusted opportunities per game, 124.7 scrimmage yards per game, 1.03 rushing yards over expected per attempt, and an 84.6% red-zone rushing share during that span.

With Penix expected to be the Week 1 starter in 2025, Robinson certainly has a chance to finish as the RB1 next season.

Round 1, Pick 5: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Once you get past Chase, Barkley, Jefferson, and Robinson, there's a bit more discussion to be had on who you should prioritize in drafts. That being said, CeeDee Lamb shouldn't go overlooked after the Dallas Cowboys fell short of the playoffs and had a forgettable year.

Even with Dak Prescott missing the final nine games of the season, Lamb was still the WR8 in overall points (212.9) and WR9 in fantasy points per game (14.2). Lamb even dealt with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the year, but there aren't any indications that it's anything that will prevent him from being ready to begin the 2025 season.

Despite a change at head coach not seeming likely, Lamb should benefit from having a healthy Prescott targeting him again next season -- which led to a WR1 finish in 2023.

Round 1, Pick 6: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

What Puka Nacua has lacked in the touchdown department through his first two seasons, he's made up for in pure volume and yardage. After surprising many as the WR4 in overall points (246.0) as a rookie in 2023, Nacua tied Amon-Ra St. Brown as the WR4 in fantasy points per game (15.2) this season despite missing six games for the Los Angeles Rams.

In the nine games he started and finished this year, Nacua led the Rams in receptions per game (8.2), receiving yards per game (104.9), target share (37.0%), air yards share (36.4%), and yards per route run (3.97). Although it can be dangerous to think in hypotheticals, if Nacua would have remained healthy for the entirety of the 2024 campaign, there's a chance he would have been vying for the triple crown alongside Chase.

Considering that Nacua has clearly usurped Cooper Kupp as the No. 1 option in Sean McVay's offense, he has undoubtedly shown he's worth using a first-round pick on in fantasy drafts.

Round 1, Pick 7: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

While Jahmyr Gibbs will likely still have to share touches with David Montgomery next season, he still displayed plenty of consistency and upside in his sophomore campaign. Upon exploding for 43.5 half-PPR points in Week 18 against the Vikings, Gibbs cemented himself as the RB2 in overall points (336.9) and fantasy points per game (19.8).

It should be noted that a knee injury caused Montgomery to miss the final three games of the season, which allowed Gibbs to prove what he's capable of in a workhorse role. During that three-game sample, Gibbs produced 30.7 adjusted opportunities per game, 162.3 scrimmage yards per game, 1.10 rushing yards over expected per attempt, and a 73.9% red-zone rushing share.

The potential departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson looms large for the Detroit Lions this offseason, but Gibbs is talented enough to earn more touches regardless of who is calling the plays.

Round 1, Pick 8: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

Consistency is a word that describes Amon-Ra St. Brown perfectly as he's tallied 106-plus receptions and 1,161-plus receiving yards in each of his last three seasons. On top of that, St. Brown went from totaling 11 receiving touchdowns in his first two seasons to notching 10-plus receiving touchdowns in each of his last two years.

With Jameson Williams emerging as a productive No. 2 pass catcher on the Lions, it's worth pointing out that St. Brown still paced Detroit's offense in receptions per game (7.1), receiving yards per game (80.0), target share (27.4%), air yards share (32.3%), and yards per route run (2.45) in the 15 games where both were active. Despite Williams having a breakout season, St. Brown was still the WR3 in overall points (258.7) and WR4 in fantasy points per game (15.2).

Similar to Gibbs, St. Brown's outlook could be altered by Ben Johnson's decision to take a head coaching job or remain in Detroit, but the go-to target on the Lions shouldn't be affected too much with Jared Goff playing behind an elite offensive line.

Round 1, Pick 9: Nico Collins, WR, Texans

If it weren't for a five-game absence in the middle of the season, we're also likely talking about Nico Collins a bit differently. Even in a year where the offense of the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud took a step back, Collins proved that his 2023 campaign was far from a fluke.

Following the 2023 season where he was the WR9 in overall points (220.4) and WR6 in fantasy points per game (14.7), he was the WR6 in fantasy points (14.7) again in 2024. Across the 12 games he was active in this season, Collins led the Texans in receiving yards per game (83.8), target share (24.8%), air yards share (36.6%), and yards per route run (3.04) while still totaling 1,006 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Besides believing in Stroud and Houston's offense to bounce back in 2025, Collins could see even more usage with Stefon Diggs potentially departing in free agency following a season-ending knee injury and uncertainty surrounding Tank Dell after he suffered dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments in his knee, which is his second straight season-ending injury.

Round 1, Pick 10: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

The inclusion of Brian Thomas Jr. here could be a bit controversial, but the rookie wideout did more than enough to earn the right to be a first-round pick in 2025 drafts. Besides being the overall WR4 in points (240.5) this year, Thomas was the WR11 in fantasy points per game (14.1), and he logged 16-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games.

When factoring Trevor Lawrence missing the final five games -- and seven games total -- that sort of production is mighty impressive from Thomas. In the final six games of the season after the Jacksonville Jaguars had their bye week, Thomas posted team-best marks in receptions per game (7.5), receiving yards per game (98.8), target share (34.7%), and yards per route run (2.85).

Even though that production came with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram missing time, Thomas should benefit from a new coaching staff and Lawrence being healthy again in 2025.

Round 1, Pick 11: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

Another rookie wideout that deserves recognition as a potential first-round selection in fantasy drafts next season is Malik Nabers. Similar to Thomas, Nabers didn't finish the 2024 season with the same starting quarterback he had in Week 1, but the New York Giants were an absolute mess at the position.

Despite that being the case, Nabers would conclude his rookie campaign as the WR7 in overall points (219.1) and fantasy points per game (14.6). Furthermore, Nabers led the Giants in receptions per game (7.3), receiving yards per game (80.3), target share (34.9%), air yards share (45.6%), and yards per route run (2.29) in the 15 games he was active.

While the Giants are bringing back head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, the hope is that New York -- who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- finally finds a long-term solution at quarterback who can boost Nabers' outlook moving forward.

Round 1, Pick 12: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

There are plenty of avenues you can take to end the first round, with players like Josh Jacobs and De'Von Achane standing out. However, Brock Bowers did plenty to showcase that he can be the TE1 for years to come, making him the clear top choice at a position that tends to be extremely volatile each season.

Even though Bowers was the TE2 in fantasy points per game (12.2), he edged out All-Pro George Kittle for TE1 in overall points (206.7) in his rookie campaign. Bowers set the rookie receptions record (112) just one year after Nacua achieved the feat, and he led the Las Vegas Raiders in receptions per game (6.6), receiving yards per game (70.2), target share (25.9%), and yards per route run (2.14) despite catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder.

Whether it's via trade, free agency, or the draft -- where they hold the No. 6 pick -- the Raiders should have an improved situation at quarterback in 2025, which could help Bowers maintain his status as the TE1 in fantasy.

