2023 Washington State Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 7:00 AM
The Washington State Cougars sport a record of 4-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 19 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.
Washington State 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Colorado State
|September 2
|W 50-24
|Cougars (-8.5)
|53.5
|2
|Wisconsin
|September 9
|W 31-22
|Badgers (-5.5)
|57.5
|3
|Northern Colorado
|September 16
|W 64-21
|-
|-
|4
|Oregon State
|September 23
|W 38-35
|Beavers (-3)
|57.5
|6
|@ UCLA
|October 7
|L 25-17
|Bruins (-3.5)
|60.5
|7
|Arizona
|October 14
|-
|Cougars (-7.5)
|57.5
|8
|@ Oregon
|October 21
|-
|-
|-
Washington State Last Game
The Cougars went head to head against the UCLA Bruins in their last outing, falling 25-17. Cameron Ward had 197 yards on 19-of-39 passing (48.7%) for the Cougs in that matchup against the Bruins, with one touchdown and two picks. On the ground, Nakia Watson rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries (2.3 yards per carry), adding one reception for nine yards and one touchdown. Kyle Willams grabbed eight balls for 85 yards (averaging 10.6 per catch) against the Bruins.
Washington State Betting Insights
- Washington State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
