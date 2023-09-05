FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Washington State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Washington State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The Washington State Cougars sport a record of 4-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 19 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Washington State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Colorado StateSeptember 2W 50-24Cougars (-8.5)53.5
2WisconsinSeptember 9W 31-22Badgers (-5.5)57.5
3Northern ColoradoSeptember 16W 64-21--
4Oregon StateSeptember 23W 38-35Beavers (-3)57.5
6@ UCLAOctober 7L 25-17Bruins (-3.5)60.5
7ArizonaOctober 14-Cougars (-7.5)57.5
8@ OregonOctober 21---
View Full Table

Washington State Last Game

The Cougars went head to head against the UCLA Bruins in their last outing, falling 25-17. Cameron Ward had 197 yards on 19-of-39 passing (48.7%) for the Cougs in that matchup against the Bruins, with one touchdown and two picks. On the ground, Nakia Watson rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries (2.3 yards per carry), adding one reception for nine yards and one touchdown. Kyle Willams grabbed eight balls for 85 yards (averaging 10.6 per catch) against the Bruins.

Washington State Betting Insights

  • Washington State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  The Cougars have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

