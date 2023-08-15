Washington Commanders Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:34 AM

Currently, the Washington Commanders sport +12000 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Commanders Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12000 (Bet $100 to win $12,000)

+12000 (Bet $100 to win $12,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500)

+6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500) Odds to Win the NFC East: +4400 (Bet $100 to win $4,400)

Commanders Stats Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders rank 17th in the with 323.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total defense (372.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Commanders own the 16th-ranked scoring offense this year (21.8 points per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking second-worst with 32.0 points allowed per game.

Washington ranks 12th in pass offense (232.8 passing yards per game) and 21st in pass defense (238.6 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Commanders are totaling 91.0 rushing yards per game on offense (24th in the ), and they rank 24th on the other side of the ball with 133.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Washington ranks 25th in third-down efficiency (36.7%) on offense and 20th in third-down conversion rate allowed (41.2%) on defense this season.

The Commanders are allowing 6.1 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (27th in the ), while gaining 5.6 per play (13th in the league) on offense this season.

Washington ranks 26th in the NFL with a -5 turnover margin after forcing 5 turnovers (20th in the ) while committing 10 (27th in the ).

Commanders Betting Insights

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds (+12000) place them 23rd in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 28th.

The Commanders have had the ninth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6500 at the beginning of the season to +12000.

The Commanders have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Commanders Leaders

Sam Howell leads Washington with 1,349 yards (269.8 ypg) on 131-of-191 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 101 rushing yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 271 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 261 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Curtis Samuel has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 243 yards, finding the end zone one time.

Samuel's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Falcons is currently unknown.

Montez Sweat has racked up 4.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Kendall Fuller has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 23 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

