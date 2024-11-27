Warriors vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Warriors vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN and NBCS-BA

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-4) are favored by 2.5 points when they visit the Golden State Warriors (12-5) in a showdown of the top-ranked teams in the Western at Chase Center on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Warriors vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2.5 227.5 -144 +122

Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (51%)

Warriors vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Warriors' 17 games this season, they have 10 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over eight times this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the point total 10 times in 17 opportunities (58.8%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-2-0) than it has in home games (5-5-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 10 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in three of seven games (42.9%).

This year, Golden State is 4-3-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and six of 10 away (60%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.2 points, 5.1 boards and 6.5 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 22.1 points, 6.5 boards and 5.2 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 boards and 2 assists.

Aaron Wiggins averages 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 boards and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors receive 8.5 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.1 boards and 5.9 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 17.5 points, 4.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Buddy Hield averages 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 43% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga provides the Warriors 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

