Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC

The Golden State Warriors are slight 2.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Saturday, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The point total is set at 202 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2.5 202 -136 +116

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (53.7%)

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Warriors have gone 41-38-3 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 82 games this season, they have 43 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under 54.9% of the time this season (45 of 82 games with a set point total).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-16-2) than it has in home games (18-22-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Warriors hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 41 opportunities this season (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Houston has been better against the spread away (22-19-0) than at home (21-19-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have finished over less frequently at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than away (25 of 41, 61%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made treys per contest (first in league).

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 5.6 assists and 6.1 boards.

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Alperen Sengun gets the Rockets 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Green gets the Rockets 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 8.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 55.7% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.6 assists, plus 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 14 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

