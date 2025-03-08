Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Warriors vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit

The Golden State Warriors (35-28) are favored (by 5.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (35-28) on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Warriors vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 230.5 -225 +188

Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (63.5%)

Warriors vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 33-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played 63 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 32 times this season.

The Pistons have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (33 of 63 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 30 home games, and 18 times in 33 road games.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 30 home matchups (53.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 33 games (48.5%).

This season, Detroit is 15-14-2 at home against the spread (.484 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-11-1 ATS (.625).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have finished over less frequently at home (15 of 31, 48.4%) than away (18 of 32, 56.2%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Draymond Green averages 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.1 points, 5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.5 points for the Pistons, plus 6.1 boards and 9.4 assists.

The Pistons are getting 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

Tobias Harris averages 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Per game, Malik Beasley gets the Pistons 16.6 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

