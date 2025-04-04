Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and ALT

The Golden State Warriors (44-31) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (47-30) on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 234 points.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 234 -120 +102

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (52.5%)

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Warriors have gone 37-35-3 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 35-41-1 against the spread this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total 38 times out of 77 chances this season.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under 59.7% of the time this year (46 of 77 games with a set point total).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 37 games at home, and it has covered 20 times in 38 games on the road.

The Warriors have gone over the total in 19 of 37 home games (51.4%), compared to 19 of 38 road games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.436, 17-22-0 record) than on the road (.474, 18-19-1).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (25 times out of 39) than on the road (21 of 38) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 6.2 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 assists and 5.7 boards.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.7 points for the Nuggets, plus 12.8 boards and 10.2 assists.

Per game, Jamal Murray provides the Nuggets 21.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

The Nuggets are getting 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

Christian Braun averages 15.2 points, 5.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 57.4% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

