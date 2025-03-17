Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and ALT

The Golden State Warriors (39-28) are favored (-5) to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (43-25) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Chase Center. The contest airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and ALT. The point total for the matchup is set at 236.5.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5 236.5 -205 +172

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (59.1%)

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 34-31-2 against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 68 games this season, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have gone over the total 34 times out of 68 chances this season.

The Nuggets have gone over the point total 58.8% of the time this year (40 of 68 games with a set point total).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (18-14-1) than it has in home games (16-17-1).

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (52.9%) than road tilts (48.5%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .471. It is 16-18-0 ATS on its home court and 16-17-1 on the road.

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over more frequently at home (22 of 34, 64.7%) than on the road (18 of 34, 52.9%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 assists and 4.9 boards.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.1 points, 12.8 boards and 10.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 57.5% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA) and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.2% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Nuggets get 13.1 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5 boards and 6.1 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.