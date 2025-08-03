Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (65-47) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-56)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SNET, and FDSKC

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | KC: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-5, 4.24 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 8-5, 3.03 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (11-5) for the Blue Jays and Seth Lugo (8-5) for the Royals. Bassitt and his team have a record of 16-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Bassitt's team is 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 9-11-0 ATS record in Lugo's 20 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.2%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Royals, Toronto is the favorite at -142, and Kansas City is +120 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Royals are -176 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +146.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Royals game on Aug. 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 26, or 56.5%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has been victorious 17 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 67-44-0 against the spread.

The Royals are 31-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47% of those games).

Kansas City has a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Royals have played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-63-2).

The Royals are 56-53-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .292 with 67 walks and 72 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 68 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 12th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Addison Barger has been key for Toronto with 80 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .505.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.493) while pacing the Royals in hits (124). He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 21st, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 24th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with a .355 OBP. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .467.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 10th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .256 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 19 walks.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

8/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/1/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/1/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/25/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!