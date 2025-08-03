MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 3
Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Salvador Pérez hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Luke Maile (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Ali Sanchez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Grant McCray (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 85 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 79 games
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gustavo Campero (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Andrew Chafin (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Alex Jackson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- CJ Kayfus (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Mickey Gasper (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Alan Roden (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Ryan Fitzgerald (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
- Austin Riley (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 98 games
- Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 109 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 109 games (has homered in 31.2% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 72 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 109 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 106 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 63 games
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
- Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
New York Yankees at Miami Marlins
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 93 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals
- James Wood (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 74 games
Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 110 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 106 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)