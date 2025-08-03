Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 3

Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Salvador Pérez hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luke Maile (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ali Sanchez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 85 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 85 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 79 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 79 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gustavo Campero (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Andrew Chafin (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Alex Jackson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) CJ Kayfus (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Alan Roden (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Ryan Fitzgerald (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Austin Riley (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 98 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 98 games Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 109 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 109 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 109 games (has homered in 31.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 109 games (has homered in 31.2% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 72 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 72 games (has homered in 26.4% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games James McCann (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 48 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 109 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 109 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 106 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 106 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Josh Lowe (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 63 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 63 games Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 93 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 93 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 74 games

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 110 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 110 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 106 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 106 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies