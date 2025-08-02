Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-47) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-57)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | TB: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | TB: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | TB: +1.5 (-100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | TB: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 9-7, 2.48 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-1, 2.82 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-7) versus the Rays and Joe Boyle (1-1). Yamamoto's team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yamamoto's team has a record of 12-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Boyle has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays went 1-1-0. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for two Boyle starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.2%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -196 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-100 to cover), and Los Angeles is -120 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Rays contest on Aug. 3 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 56 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 27 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 109 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 45-64-0 against the spread in their 109 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 21 of the 50 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42%).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-61-5).

The Rays have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 48-60-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.600) and total hits (116) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualified, he is 125th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .424 this season while batting .325 with 50 walks and 54 runs scored.

Smith heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .304 with a .376 OBP and 59 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a slugging percentage of .477, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Junior Caminero has 104 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 98th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe is batting .271 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .297 with eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head

8/2/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/1/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/24/2024: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

