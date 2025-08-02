Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 3

The Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Framber Valdez

Lucas Giolito vs. Framber Valdez Records: Red Sox (61-51), Astros (62-49)

Red Sox (61-51), Astros (62-49) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.31%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA

FDSSUN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Joe Boyle vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Joe Boyle vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Rays (55-57), Dodgers (64-47)

Rays (55-57), Dodgers (64-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Rays Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.34%

55.34% Rays Win Probability: 44.66%

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Austin Cox

Chase Burns vs. Austin Cox Records: Reds (58-53), Braves (46-63)

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSWI

MASN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Brad Lord vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Nationals (44-66), Brewers (66-44)

Nationals (44-66), Brewers (66-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.17%

54.17% Nationals Win Probability: 45.83%

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and FDSKC

MLB Network, SNET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Seth Lugo

Chris Bassitt vs. Seth Lugo Records: Blue Jays (65-47), Royals (55-56)

Blue Jays (65-47), Royals (55-56) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.20%

57.20% Royals Win Probability: 42.80%

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Jose Urena

Joey Cantillo vs. Jose Urena Records: Guardians (56-54), Twins (51-59)

Guardians (56-54), Twins (51-59) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Twins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.32%

53.32% Guardians Win Probability: 46.68%

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and YES

FDSFL and YES Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Luis Gil

Edward Cabrera vs. Luis Gil Records: Marlins (54-55), Yankees (60-51)

Marlins (54-55), Yankees (60-51) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.38%

51.38% Marlins Win Probability: 48.62%

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Carson Whisenhunt

Frankie Montás vs. Carson Whisenhunt Records: Mets (63-48), Giants (55-56)

Mets (63-48), Giants (55-56) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Giants Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.80%

61.80% Giants Win Probability: 38.20%

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2

MARQ and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Brandon Young

Colin Rea vs. Brandon Young Records: Cubs (64-46), Orioles (51-60)

Cubs (64-46), Orioles (51-60) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.95%

62.95% Orioles Win Probability: 37.05%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT

COLR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Mitch Keller

Bradley Blalock vs. Mitch Keller Records: Rockies (30-80), Pirates (47-64)

Rockies (30-80), Pirates (47-64) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 57.82%

57.82% Rockies Win Probability: 42.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ARID

NBCS-CA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Jack Perkins vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Athletics (49-64), Diamondbacks (52-59)

Athletics (49-64), Diamondbacks (52-59) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.90%

50.90% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.10%

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and CHSN

FDSW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Sean Burke

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Sean Burke Records: Angels (53-58), White Sox (42-69)

Angels (53-58), White Sox (42-69) Angels Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.59%

54.59% White Sox Win Probability: 45.41%

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSMW

SDPA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Andre Pallante

Dylan Cease vs. Andre Pallante Records: Padres (61-50), Cardinals (56-56)

Padres (61-50), Cardinals (56-56) Padres Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.61%

58.61% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.39%

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

ROOT Sports NW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Jacob deGrom

Logan Evans vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Mariners (59-53), Rangers (58-54)

Mariners (59-53), Rangers (58-54) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.58%

50.58% Mariners Win Probability: 49.42%

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Charlie Morton

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Charlie Morton Records: Phillies (62-48), Tigers (65-47)

Phillies (62-48), Tigers (65-47) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.83%

62.83% Tigers Win Probability: 37.17%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.