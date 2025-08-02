Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 3
The Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:35 a.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Red Sox (61-51), Astros (62-49)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.69%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.31%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Boyle vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Rays (55-57), Dodgers (64-47)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.34%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.66%
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bristol Motor Speedway
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Austin Cox
- Records: Reds (58-53), Braves (46-63)
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Nationals (44-66), Brewers (66-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.17%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.83%
Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Blue Jays (65-47), Royals (55-56)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.20%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.80%
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Jose Urena
- Records: Guardians (56-54), Twins (51-59)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -166
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.32%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.68%
New York Yankees at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Luis Gil
- Records: Marlins (54-55), Yankees (60-51)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.38%
- Marlins Win Probability: 48.62%
San Francisco Giants at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Carson Whisenhunt
- Records: Mets (63-48), Giants (55-56)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.80%
- Giants Win Probability: 38.20%
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Cubs (64-46), Orioles (51-60)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -180
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.95%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.05%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Rockies (30-80), Pirates (47-64)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 57.82%
- Rockies Win Probability: 42.18%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Athletics (49-64), Diamondbacks (52-59)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.90%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.10%
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Angels (53-58), White Sox (42-69)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 54.59%
- White Sox Win Probability: 45.41%
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Padres (61-50), Cardinals (56-56)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -188
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 58.61%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.39%
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Mariners (59-53), Rangers (58-54)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.58%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.42%
Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Phillies (62-48), Tigers (65-47)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 62.83%
- Tigers Win Probability: 37.17%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.