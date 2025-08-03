Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 3

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Carson Whisenhunt (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres

Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Jose Urena (Twins): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 1.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 37 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies