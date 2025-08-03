FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 3

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

  • Carson Whisenhunt (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Frankie Montás (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres

  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

  • Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Aaron Civale (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

  • Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

  • Jose Urena (Twins): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 1.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

  • Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -188, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics

  • J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

  • Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

  • Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

  • Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 37 appearances
  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup