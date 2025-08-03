MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 3
Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
- Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
- Carson Whisenhunt (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Frankie Montás (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Aaron Civale (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
- Jose Urena (Twins): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 1.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -188, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
New York Yankees at Miami Marlins
- Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals
- Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 37 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
- Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances