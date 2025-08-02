Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Sunday.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (62-49) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-51)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Roku

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150)

HOU: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 11-4, 2.62 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 7-2, 3.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (11-4) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. When Valdez starts, his team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team has been victorious in 64.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-6. The Red Sox are 11-5-0 against the spread when Giolito starts. The Red Sox are 5-3 in Giolito's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Astros, Boston is the underdog at +110, and Houston is -130 playing on the road.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Houston is +125 to cover the runline.

The Astros-Red Sox contest on Aug. 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (53.9%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 25 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 55-55-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox are 18-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

Boston has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-55-5).

The Red Sox have a 62-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 36 extra-base hits. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.381) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .326 while slugging .491.

Among all qualifying players, he is second in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz is batting .254 with a .420 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Diaz has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .238 with a .301 OBP and 58 RBI for Houston this season.

Walker brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated 117 hits with a .329 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Red Sox. He's batting .262.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 75th and he is 56th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story is batting .254 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

