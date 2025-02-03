Warriors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Warriors vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (24-26) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game road slide when they take on the Golden State Warriors (24-24) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 211.5.

Warriors vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2.5 211.5 -142 +120

Warriors vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (57.8%)

Warriors vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 23 times this season (23-24-1).

Against the spread, the Magic are 24-26-0 this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 23 times out of 50 chances.

Magic games this season have gone over the point total 40% of the time (20 out of 50 games with a set point total).

Golden State sports a worse record against the spread in home games (12-15-0) than it does in away games (11-9-1).

The Warriors have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (55.6%) than road tilts (38.1%).

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (15-9-0) than on the road (9-17-0) this season.

Magic games have gone above the over/under 37.5% of the time at home (nine of 24), and 42.3% of the time on the road (11 of 26).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.1 points, 4.6 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game (first in NBA).

Dennis Schroder averages 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 56.8% from the floor.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 25.1 points, 5.5 boards and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also making 62.6% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 41% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9 points, 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 40.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic are getting 8.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr..

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.