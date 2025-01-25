Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-18) are slight underdogs (by 1 point) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (22-22) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 221.5.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1 221.5 -118 +100

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (62.5%)

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors are 21-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have 21 wins against the spread in 42 games this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 20 times out of 42 chances.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 45.2% of the time this season (19 of 42 games with a set point total).

In home games, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (10-13-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-9-1).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (52.2%) than games on the road (38.1%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (13-9-0) than away (8-11-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have gone over 10 of 22 times at home (45.5%), and nine of 20 away (45%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 made treys (first in NBA).

Dennis Schroder averages 14.8 points, 2.5 boards and 5.6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17 points, 2.3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 8.3 points, 6.4 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 57.7% from the floor.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 25.6 points for the Lakers, plus 11.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

The Lakers are getting 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game from LeBron James.

Austin Reaves averages 18.5 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Lakers are receiving 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Rui Hachimura.

The Lakers are getting 9.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

