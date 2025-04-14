Warriors vs. Grizzlies NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT

The Golden State Warriors (48-34) are favored (by 7 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (48-34) on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 229 points.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -7 229 -290 +235

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (66.6%)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Warriors are 41-38-3 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 82 games this season, they have 41 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 57.3% of the time this year (47 of 82 games with a set point total).

At home, Golden State owns a worse record against the spread (18-22-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-16-2).

Looking at over/unders, the Warriors hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 20 times in 41 opportunities this season (48.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Memphis has been better against the spread away (22-17-2) than at home (19-21-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%), and 25 of 41 away (61%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made 3-pointers (first in league).

Jimmy Butler averages 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 5.6 assists and 6.1 boards.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are receiving 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies receive 23.2 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists.

Per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. provides the Grizzlies 9.9 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.