Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 26

Will José Ramírez or Salvador Pérez go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

José Ramírez (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 83 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 83 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 69 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 69 games Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Athletics at Houston Astros

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 27.7% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Cam Smith (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Zack Short (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers