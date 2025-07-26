MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 26
Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Michael Wacha record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +144) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Athletics at Houston Astros
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances