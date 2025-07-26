FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 26

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Michael Wacha record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +144) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins

  • MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Athletics at Houston Astros

  • Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers

  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup