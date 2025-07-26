Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 26

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Michael Wacha record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Athletics at Houston Astros

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers