Phillies vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the New York Yankees is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Phillies vs Yankees Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (58-44) vs. New York Yankees (56-46)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-124) | NYY: (+106)

PHI: (-124) | NYY: (+106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | NYY: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | NYY: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 7-4, 2.66 ERA vs Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 2-1, 5.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (7-4) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-1) will take the ball for the Yankees. Suarez's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. When Stroman starts, the Yankees have gone 5-2-0 against the spread. The Yankees are 2-1 in Stroman's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (50.6%)

Phillies vs Yankees Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Yankees Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Yankees. The Phillies are +125 to cover, and the Yankees are -150.

Phillies vs Yankees Over/Under

The Phillies-Yankees game on July 26 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (64.9%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 44-19 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 96 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 48-48-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have compiled a 4-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, New York has a record of 2-3 (40%).

The Yankees have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-52-5 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have covered 44.6% of their games this season, going 45-56-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 94 hits, which leads Philadelphia hitters this season, while batting .250 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .564.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.428) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 75 hits.

Harper has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 13 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Castellanos has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a home run and four RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has racked up 129 hits with a .453 on-base percentage and a .717 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .345.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .285 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average ranks 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .288 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Trent Grisham has nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .255.

