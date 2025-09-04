Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia Tech: (-114) | Vanderbilt: (-105)

Virginia Tech: (-114) | Vanderbilt: (-105) Spread: Virginia Tech: -1.5 (-105) | Vanderbilt: +1.5 (-115)

Virginia Tech: -1.5 (-105) | Vanderbilt: +1.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Virginia Tech hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Vanderbilt and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hokies win (58.6%)

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Vanderbilt is the underdog by 1.5 points against Virginia Tech. Vanderbilt is -105 to cover the spread, and Virginia Tech is -115.

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

The over/under for the Virginia Tech versus Vanderbilt matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 47.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt reveal Virginia Tech as the favorite (-114) and Vanderbilt as the underdog (-105).

Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

The Hokies' average implied point total last season was 5.1 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (30.1 implied points on average compared to 25 implied points in this game).

The Commodores' average implied point total last season (32.1 points) is 9.1 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).

Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Stadium: Lane Stadium

