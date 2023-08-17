2023 Virginia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 2-4 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Old Dominion September 2 W 36-17 Hokies (-16.5) 47.5 2 Purdue September 9 L 24-17 Boilermakers (-1.5) 48.5 3 @ Rutgers September 16 L 35-16 Scarlet Knights (-6.5) 37.5 4 @ Marshall September 23 L 24-17 Thundering Herd (-5.5) 42.5 5 Pittsburgh September 30 W 38-21 Panthers (-3) 40.5 6 @ Florida State October 7 L 39-17 Seminoles (-23.5) 52.5 7 Wake Forest October 14 - Hokies (-1.5) 47.5 View Full Table

Virginia Tech Last Game

The Hokies were taken down by the Florida State Seminoles 39-17 in their most recent game. Kyron Drones had 104 yards on 14-of-27 passing (51.9%) for the Hokies in that matchup against the Seminoles, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 14 carries for 80 yards with his legs. On the ground, Malachi Thomas ran for 58 yards on 10 carries (5.8 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 23 yards. Jaylin Lane accumulated six catches for 51 yards (8.5 per catch) against the Seminoles.

Virginia Tech Betting Insights

Virginia Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

