FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Virginia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Virginia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 2-4 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Old DominionSeptember 2W 36-17Hokies (-16.5)47.5
2PurdueSeptember 9L 24-17Boilermakers (-1.5)48.5
3@ RutgersSeptember 16L 35-16Scarlet Knights (-6.5)37.5
4@ MarshallSeptember 23L 24-17Thundering Herd (-5.5)42.5
5PittsburghSeptember 30W 38-21Panthers (-3)40.5
6@ Florida StateOctober 7L 39-17Seminoles (-23.5)52.5
7Wake ForestOctober 14-Hokies (-1.5)47.5
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Virginia Tech Last Game

The Hokies were taken down by the Florida State Seminoles 39-17 in their most recent game. Kyron Drones had 104 yards on 14-of-27 passing (51.9%) for the Hokies in that matchup against the Seminoles, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 14 carries for 80 yards with his legs. On the ground, Malachi Thomas ran for 58 yards on 10 carries (5.8 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 23 yards. Jaylin Lane accumulated six catches for 51 yards (8.5 per catch) against the Seminoles.

Virginia Tech Betting Insights

  • Virginia Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Hokies have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

See more in-depth analysis about Virginia Tech on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Virginia Tech Hokies on FanDuel today!