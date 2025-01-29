Vikings Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

Following the departure of Kirk Cousins last offseason, the Minnesota Vikings entered 2024 with uncertainty at quarterback, yet they defied expectations by going 14-3 behind a resurgent year from Sam Darnold and a strong defense. The team even narrowly missed out on earning the NFC's top seed, which came down to a loss in the regular-season finale versus the Detroit Lions.

However, despite all their success, Minnesota's postseason run ended unceremoniously with a 27-9 beatdown at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Following a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise successful season, the Vikings will have some important decisions to make entering their 2025 campaign.

Overall Offense: 14th

14th Pass Offense: 10th

10th Rush Offense: 23rd

23rd Overall Defense: 3rd

3rd Pass Defense: 6th

6th Rush Defense: 2nd

Vikings' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Cam Robinson, LT

Sam Darnold, QB

Byron Murphy, CB

Stephon Gilmore, CB

Aaron Jones, RB

Shaquill Griffin, CB

Jerry Tillery, DT

Dalton Risner, G

Jonathan Bullard, DE

Johnny Mundt, TE

Nick Mullens, QB

Brandon Powell, WR

David Quessenberry, RT

Dan Feeney, G

Trent Sherfield, WR

Jihad Ward, DE

Kamu Grugier-Hill, OLB

Patrick Jones, OLB

Fabian Moreau, CB

Cam Akers, RB

Brett Rypien, QB

Camryn Bynum, FS

Theo Jackson, CB (restricted free agent)

Ryan Wright, P (restricted free agent

Jalen Redmond, DE (exclusive rights free agent)

Here's the Vikings' list of impending free agents, per Spotrac. Minnesota should have some wiggle room entering free agency, as they have the seventh-most available cap space. ($63.8 million). However, the above list includes over 45% of their non-special teams snaps from this past season, so the team will have some crucial decisions to make.

Arguably their biggest choice will be whether to move on from Darnold and hand the offense over to J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings picked McCarthy as the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but an offseason injury caused him to miss his entire rookie season, opening the door for Darnold and his surprise campaign.

Whether via franchise tag, an extension, or hitting the open market, Darnold is set to see a hefty pay raise in 2025 despite flopping in the Vikings' final two games. FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes makes a strong case that Minnesota should let him walk this offseason.

PFF ranks Darnold 9th in their overall free agent rankings, and he's followed by Cam Robinson (17th), Aaron Jones (20th), Camryn Bynum (31st), Byron Murphy Jr. (33rd), Harrison Smith (54th), and Stephon Gilmore (67th) as players inside their top 100. Robinson was acquired via trade midseason due to a season-ending injury to starting LT Christian Darrisaw, so he's likely to explore the market. Smith is technically under contract but is mulling retirement.

Vikings' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

24th overall

Round 5

Round 5 (via Cleveland Browns)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

Further complicating Minnesota's offseason is a glaring lack of picks in the upcoming draft. While they're expected to add one third-round compensatory pick, that's still not much to work with.

Our Austin Swaim rolled out his first 2025 NFL Mock Draft before the playoffs, and he listed safety Kevin Winston Jr. from Penn State as the team's first-rounder. Given their lack of picks, the Vikings are likely to also consider trading back for more draft capital.

Team's Top Offseason Needs

Interior Offensive Line

Defensive Back

Interior Defensive Line

Running Back

Minnesota's offensive line finished just 18th in PFF's final 2024 rankings with guard and perhaps center looking like potential spots to upgrade. While Darnold deserves plenty of blame for poor performances against the Lions and Rams to end the season, the interior offensive line was a glaring weakness in those losses.

Additionally, the Vikings have a slew of key defensive backs hitting free agency, including top cornerbacks Bryon Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, and Shaq Griffin. Safeties Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum could be gone, as well. Minnesota may enter 2025 with a completely revamped secondary.

Similar to offensive side of the ball, the team could also add talent to their interior defensive line, which is something they could address in the draft. Running back is another position to fill in the draft or free agency, as backup Ty Chandler is the only RB still under contract.

