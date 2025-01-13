Vikings at Rams Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Wild Card Weekend

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

The postseason is a fun time to play single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings at Rams NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, this game was relocated to Arizona, so the Rams won't have the advantage of playing at home, which has bumped up the Vikings to 2.5-point favorites.

With Minnesota coming in as the favored side, Sam Darnold ($14,000) leads our NFL DFS projections, followed by his top wideout Justin Jefferson ($15,500).

Prior to a Week 18 clunker against the Detroit Lions, Darnold had thrown for multiple touchdowns and scored at least 19 FanDuel points in six of the last seven games, and that included three games with three or more touchdowns. The Vikings will be hoping for more of that version of Darnold tonight against a team that's 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has allowed the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to QBs.

However, it's worth noting that L.A.'s defense played better down the stretch, allowing fewer than 10 points to each of the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals from Weeks 15-17 before resting their starters in Week 18.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Jefferson wrapped up the regular season leading the Vikings in target share (29.6%), air yards share (37.7%), red zone target share (28.0%), and end zone target share (37.8%). He also averaged 2.63 yards per route run. Jefferson will need a bounce-back performance from Darnold, but if he gets it, an MVP-worthy outing could be coming.

On the Rams, Kyren Williams ($14,500), Matthew Stafford ($12,500), and Puka Nacua ($15,000) are the top projected players.

Williams is an intriguing volume-based option, particularly with No. 2 running back Blake Corum being ruled out for the playoffs. He averaged 92.6 scrimmage yards, 19.8 carries, and 2.5 targets per game this season, and between a 76.9% red zone rush share and 12.9% red zone target share, he totaled 16 touchdowns across 17 games. Minnesota is second in adjusted rush defense, so the matchup isn't ideal, but Williams' workload could be elite.

While the Rams' defense has stepped up lately, Stafford has been awfully quiet over his past three starts, throwing one touchdown total over that span. However, poor weather was a factor in two of those outings, something that won't be an issue tonight. We shouldn't completely rule out a multi-score performance if this turns into a shootout, as Stafford does have a pair of four-touchdown games, one of which came against these same Vikings.

Minnesota's blitz-happy defense may have them up at sixth in adjusted pass D, but they've still managed to allow the most FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Nacua has completely left Cooper Kupp in the dust since Week 10 as the undisputed top dog in L.A.'s passing attack, boasting a 38.5% target share, 36.1% air yards share, 41.9% red zone target share, and 3.88 yards per route run across his last eight games. Given that wide receivers tend to be less popular MVPs, Nacua is one of my favorite choices for the multiplier slot.

Flex Targets

Aaron Jones ($12,000) -- Jones has struggled to stay on the field the past two games due to a quad injury, but he doesn't have an injury designation for tonight's contest. While a setback probably can't be ruled out, he projects for double-digit FanDuel points, and his rushing plus receiving yards prop is set at a solid 83.5.

Cooper Kupp ($11,000) -- Kupp has a 22.1% target share over the past eight games with Nacua dominating looks, though that's dipped to just 12.3% over the past three games with Stafford struggling. Assuming his quarterback bounces back tonight, Kupp should be more productive, as well. He's projected for the game's fourth-most targets (6.6).

Jordan Addison ($10,000) -- Over the last eight games, Addison's earned a 24.4% target share, 35.0% air yards share, and 29.4% red zone target share, so his one-catch performance in Week 18 shouldn't deter us from rostering him. He's blown up for a couple of big games during this stretch if you're looking for a low-rostered MVP.

T.J. Hockenson ($9,500) -- Since seeing a bump in snaps from Week 12 onward, Hockenson is third on Minnesota with a 19.1% target share. Los Angeles has given up the third-most FanDuel points per game to TEs.

Will Reichard ($9,000) and Joshua Karty ($9,000) -- Both kickers should have a good shot at double-digit FanDuel points, but in a game with a fairly high total, they might get left behind if this ends up as a back-and-forth contest.

Tyler Higbee ($8,500) -- Higbee got up to a season-high 41.5% snap rate in Week 18, and given that the Rams were resting players in that game, it's conceivable he gets another bump with the team going all-out this time. Still, a full-time role seems unlikely. He projects for 3.9 targets.

Jalen Nailor ($8,000) -- Nailor has an 11.4% target share over the past two games for Minnesota, putting him in dart-throw territory. He's still seen limited routes (57.3% route rate) in that sample, though.

Demarcus Robinson ($8,000) -- Robinson runs a lot of routes, getting up to an 84.8% route rate when the starters last all played in Week 17. He has little show for it lately, though, scoring zero FanDuel points from Weeks 14-17.

Cam Akers ($7,500) -- Akers projects for roughly 7-8 opportunities, which is right around what he's seen the past two games with Aaron Jones banged up. He's technically questionable with an illness but is expected to play.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless of if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.