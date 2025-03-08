Vermont vs New Hampshire Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 2 seed Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 13-3 America East) and the No. 7 seed New Hampshire Wildcats (8-23, 6-10 America East) will look to advance in the America East tournament on Saturday as they square off at 3 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Here's a look at some betting trends for Vermont (-14.5) versus New Hampshire on Saturday. The total has been set at 129.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vermont vs. New Hampshire: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vermont has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

New Hampshire has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Vermont covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than New Hampshire covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Catamounts have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 12 opportunities at home, and they've covered seven times in 15 opportunities on the road.

This season, the Wildcats are 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-12-0 ATS (.250).

Vermont's record against the spread in conference games is 11-5-0.

New Hampshire's America East record against the spread is 8-8-0.

Vermont vs. New Hampshire: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vermont has been victorious in 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Catamounts have been a -1408 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

New Hampshire has been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. New Hampshire has finished 6-20 in those games.

The Wildcats have played eight times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +760 or longer, and lost each game.

Vermont has an implied victory probability of 93.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Head-to-Head Comparison

Vermont has a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. It is putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 327th in college basketball and is giving up 64.3 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball.

TJ Hurley's team-leading 16.1 points per game ranks 178th in the country.

New Hampshire is being outscored by 10.3 points per game, with a -319 scoring differential overall. It puts up 66.7 points per game (339th in college basketball), and gives up 77 per outing (314th in college basketball).

Sami Pissis is 153rd in the nation with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

The Catamounts are 240th in the country at 31 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.4 their opponents average.

Sam Alamutu paces the Catamounts with 6.1 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball play).

The Wildcats lose the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. They record 30.5 rebounds per game, 272nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.9.

Emmanuel Okpomo's 5.2 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 541st in college basketball.

Vermont records 94.5 points per 100 possessions (209th in college basketball), while giving up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 352nd in college basketball averaging 85.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 324th, allowing 99.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!