VCU vs Saint Bonaventure Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 1 seed VCU Rams (25-6, 15-3 A-10) will play in the A-10 tournament against the No. 8 seed Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-10, 9-9 A-10), Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET live on USA.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: VCU win (78.1%)

Before you bet on Friday's VCU-Saint Bonaventure spread (VCU -10.5) or over/under (133.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

VCU has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Saint Bonaventure has compiled a 19-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

VCU covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Saint Bonaventure covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Rams have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-4-0) than they have in road tilts (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Bonnies have been better at home (8-6-0) than on the road (7-6-0).

VCU is 12-6-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Saint Bonaventure's A-10 record against the spread is 8-11-0.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure: Moneyline Betting Stats

VCU has won in 24, or 85.7%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Rams have not lost in 14 games this year when favored by -649 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 5-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

The Bonnies have played as a moneyline underdog of +460 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

VCU has an implied victory probability of 86.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Head-to-Head Comparison

VCU has a +472 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and is allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 10th in college basketball.

Max Shulga's 15.5 points per game lead VCU and are 222nd in the nation.

Saint Bonaventure is outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +152 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.3 points per game (299th in college basketball) and allows 64.6 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Melvin Council Jr.'s team-leading 14.7 points per game rank him 293rd in college basketball.

The Rams win the rebound battle by an average of 6.7 boards. They are collecting 35.5 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8 per outing.

Jack Clark is 181st in college basketball play with 6.9 rebounds per game to lead the Rams.

The Bonnies are 244th in the country at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Chance Moore is 234th in the nation with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Bonnies.

VCU puts up 101.2 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while giving up 81.5 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

The Bonnies rank 183rd in college basketball with 95.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 70th defensively with 89 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!