Van Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Tennessee Titans' Van Jefferson could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.
Van Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|39.6
|286
|97
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.8
|182
|75
Van Jefferson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 7 against the New York Jets -- Jefferson finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|1.4
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|2.1
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|2.6
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|7.5
|3
|2
|15
|1
|Week 8
|Giants
|6.2
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 10
|@Commanders
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
Van Jefferson vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Van Jefferson
|40
|24
|276
|2
|8
|Calvin Ridley
|120
|64
|1017
|4
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|74
|49
|600
|2
|9
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|70
|52
|479
|2
|5
