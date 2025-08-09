FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Van Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Van Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Tennessee Titans' Van Jefferson could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Van Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points39.628697
2025 Projected Fantasy Points59.818275

Van Jefferson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 against the New York Jets -- Jefferson finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Falcons0.12110
Week 2@Broncos1.432140
Week 4@Colts2.132210
Week 5Cowboys2.653260
Week 7Jets7.532151
Week 8Giants6.254620
Week 10@Commanders0.02000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Van Jefferson vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Van Jefferson402427628
Calvin Ridley12064101747
Tyler Lockett744960029
Chigoziem Okonkwo705247925

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Van Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup