Van Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Tennessee Titans' Van Jefferson could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Van Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 39.6 286 97 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 59.8 182 75

Van Jefferson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 against the New York Jets -- Jefferson finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 0.1 2 1 1 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.4 3 2 14 0 Week 4 @Colts 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 5 Cowboys 2.6 5 3 26 0 Week 7 Jets 7.5 3 2 15 1 Week 8 Giants 6.2 5 4 62 0 Week 10 @Commanders 0.0 2 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Van Jefferson vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Van Jefferson 40 24 276 2 8 Calvin Ridley 120 64 1017 4 7 Tyler Lockett 74 49 600 2 9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 70 52 479 2 5

Want more data and analysis on Van Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.