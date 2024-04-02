Valero Texas Open: Daily Fantasy Picks and Helper

Following Stephan Jaeger’s victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open on Sunday, the PGA Tour heads to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open.

Here's all you need to know for this week’s event.

PGA Daily Fantasy

Valero Texas Open Event Info

Recent Winning Scores : -15, -13, -18, -20, -17

: -15, -13, -18, -20, -17 Recent Cut Lines: E, -1, +2, -1, +1

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Course Info

All course data from GCSAA unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,438

: 7,438 Average Fairway Width : 31.3 yards (33rd of 87 courses)

: 31.3 yards (33rd of 87 courses) Average Green Size : 6,400

: 6,400 Green Type : Poa

: Poa Stimpmeter: N/A

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Key Stats

Valero Texas Open DFS Top Plays

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel daily fantasy golf salary. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted. All betting odds come from the golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Daily Fantasy Studs

Ludvig Aberg ($11,900 | +1200)

Elite approach play is crucial this week. Per Data Golf, TPC San Antonio is the 17th most difficult course to gain strokes on approach from inside 150 yards, 20th most difficult from outside 150 yards, and 19th most difficult to hit greens in regulation (59.7%). Ludvig Aberg ranks fourth in the field in strokes gained: approach and has gained strokes on approach in 12 of his last 13 events.

He enters this week in excellent form, having finished no worse than T25 in his last five events, with three top 10 finishes in that span. He leads the field in total strokes gained and strokes gained: tee to green. He is 10th in strokes gained: off the tee and 23rd in strokes gained: putting. With greens being difficult to hit this week, strokes gained: around the green will be more important than usual. It’s Aberg’s worst stat, but he still ranks 30th in the field.

Max Homa ($11,300 | +2500)

Max Homa is one of only two golfers in the field who ranks inside the top 10 in both strokes gained: approach (eighth) and strokes gained: putting (10th). Homa hasn’t lost strokes on approach in an event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July, a streak of 14 consecutive events.

In terms of approach play, Homa was in a bit of a slump in January and February, culminating in his missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open. Since then, he has bounced back, gaining strokes on approach and with the flat stick in each of his last three outings, all at signature events on difficult courses.

He is 26th in the field in driving distance, 18th in strokes gained: off the tee, and 34th in strokes gained: around the greens. He is also 21st on the PGA Tour in Par 5 scoring average this season.

Others to Consider:

Hideki Matsuyama ($11,400 | +2200)

Corey Conners ($11,100 | +2500)

Collin Morikawa ($10,900 | +3000)

Alex Noren ($10,600 | +3300)

Valero Texas Open Daily Fantasy Mid-Range Plays

Eric Cole ($9,900 | +5500)

Eric Cole has had an up-and-down 2024 so far. Across his 11 events, he has three missed cuts, two finishes of T33 or worse, and six finishes of T21 or better, including one T10. He is one of four golfers in the field who ranks inside the top 20 in both strokes gained: approach (11th) and strokes gained: putting (18th). His weakness is his play off the tee. He is 97th this week in strokes gained: off the tee -- 70th in distance and 53rd in accuracy.

With driving downplayed a bit this week, Cole has a chance to capitalize on the strengths of his game -- approach play and putting. He is also 40th in the field in strokes gained: around the green. In his debut at this event last season, Cole finished T39 and gained strokes off the tee -- his fourth best performance off the tee in 2023.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($9,700 | +5500)

In addition to Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the only other golfer in the field who ranks inside the top 10 in strokes gained: approach (first) and strokes gained: putting (fifth). He is the only player in the field who ranks inside the top five in both. Bezuidenhout enters this week in great form, with finishes of T13 (THE PLAYERS Championship) and T9 (Valspar Championship) in his last two events.

Like Cole, he struggles off the tee -- 109th in strokes gained: off the tee -- but he has been more accurate lately, hitting more fairways than the field in two of his last three events. In his debut appearance at this event last year, Bezuidenhout finished T28 while losing strokes around the green (-0.39 strokes per round) and off the tee (-0.34). If he can improve his play around the greens -- he has gained strokes in that category in three consecutive events -- he could best last year’s finish thanks to the strength of his putting and approach play.

Others to Consider:

Beau Hossler ($9,600 | +5500)

Erik Van Rooyen ($9,400 | +9000)

Andrew Putnam ($9,000 | +9000)

Valero Texas Open Daily Fantasy Value Plays

Mark Hubbard ($8,600 | +11000)

Mark Hubbard has made the cut in all nine of his events this season, with two top-20 finishes -- including a fourth-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is 13th in the field in strokes gained: approach, 32nd in total strokes gained, 38th in strokes gained: tee to green, and 57th in strokes gained: around the green. He has gained strokes on approach in seven of his nine events this season, including finishing second in strokes gained: approach against a stacked field at THE PLAYERS Championship. He missed the cut in this event last year but should be able to take advantage of the Par 5s this week -- Hubbard is seventh on the PGA Tour in Par 5 scoring average this season.

Chandler Phillips ($8,400 | +12000)

Chandler Phillips backed up his T3 finish at the Valspar Championship with a T45 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open last week. He has made the cut in six of his seven completed events so far this season. Most importantly, he is third in the field in strokes gained: approach. He has gained shots on approach in six of his seven events (that we have shot link data for) this season -- including notable performances of +3.0 strokes gained on approach per round at The American Express and +2.93 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Phillips struggles off the tee -- 105th in the field in distance and 95th in accuracy -- but is 43rd in strokes gained: putting and 52nd in strokes gained: around the green. He has also gained strokes off the tee in two of his last three events with shot link data. He finished T64 at this event last season.

Others to Consider:

K.H. Lee ($8,900 | +9000)

Doug Ghim ($8,900 | +10000)

Matthias Schmid ($8,100 | +17000)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You have a chance to get $200 in Bonus Bets if your first bet wins—valid across all sports until April 9th! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking to use your knowledge to build some daily fantasy golf lineups? Check out all of this week's contests over at FanDuel and all golf betting odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.