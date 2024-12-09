UTSA vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Myrtle Beach Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Monday includes the UTSA Roadrunners taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

UTSA vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-220) | Coastal Carolina: (+180)

UTSA: (-220) | Coastal Carolina: (+180) Spread: UTSA: -6.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +6.5 (-110)

UTSA: -6.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +6.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTSA vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

UTSA has six wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

UTSA has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This year, eight of UTSA's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 5-7-0 this season.

Coastal Carolina doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Coastal Carolina has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

UTSA vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

UTSA is favored by 6.5 points over Coastal Carolina. UTSA is -110 to cover the spread, with Coastal Carolina being -110.

UTSA vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

A combined point total of 57.5 has been set for UTSA-Coastal Carolina on Dec. 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

UTSA vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while UTSA is a -220 favorite.

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTSA 32.3 39 31.3 109 55.9 12 Coastal Carolina 29.8 49 30.6 105 55.7 12

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)

