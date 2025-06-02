3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Monday 6/2/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Aaron Civale has been far from a reliable starter for the Milwaukee Brewers in his first three starts of the season, producing a forgettable 5.23 SIERA, 5.46 xFIP, 61.1% flyball rate, and 11.1% barrel rate. However, Brady Singer hasn't been drastically better for the Cincinnati Reds with a 4.50 SIERA, 4.45 xFIP, 41.8% flyball rate, and 10.7% barrel rate across his first 11 starts.

The Brewers have also been hot at the plate recently, generating the 4th-best wOBA (.350), 6th-best wRC+ (123), 12th-best ISO (.165), and 8th-lowest strikeout rate (19.5%) over the last 14 days. On the other hand, the Reds have the 14th-worst wOBA (.310), 10th-worst wRC+ (90), and 11th-worst ISO (.138) during that same span.

Entering Monday's contest, Milwaukee is amid a seven-game winning streak, while Cincy has lost three of their last four games. Additionally, the Brewers have a slight edge with how their bullpen has been performing in recent outings, registering a 3.91 SIERA and 3.97 xFIP throughout the last two weeks compared to the Reds' relievers logging a 3.94 SIERA and 4.15 xFIP in the same sample.

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

We've seen Sutter Health Park favor hitters tremendously to begin the season, but there are reasons to believe Joe Ryan can neutralize the Athletics' lineup and help the Minnesota Twins secure a lead in the first five innings on Monday. Across his first 63.0 innings pitched in 2025, Ryan is ranked in the 74th percentile in xERA (3.17), 87th percentile in xBA (.206), 87th percentile in strikeout rate (29.8%), and 96th percentile in walk rate (3.7%).

Despite Ryan residing in the 6th percentile in barrel rate (13.6%) and 17th percentile in groundball rate (35.1%) his ability to rack up Ks should be enough to limit the damage versus an Athletics squad that is showing signs of decline in recent weeks. While the Athletics boast the 12th-lowest strikeout rate (21.1%) this season, they have the 6th-highest strikeout rate (25.1%) over the last 14 days of action.

First 5 Innings Result First 5 Innings Result Minnesota Twins -118 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the other side, Luis Severino is expected to be on the mound for the A's, and the veteran righty is recording noticeable home/road splits, notching a 6.20 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and .323 BABIP at Sutter Health Park compared to a pristine 0.87 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and .223 BABIP on the road. With Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Matt Wallner back in the lineup for the Twins, Minnesota has a decent chance to be leading Monday's showdown after five frames.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Paul Blackburn is expected to make his season debut for the New York Mets on Monday after beginning the year on the injured list, and his first task will be trying to contain the red-hot bats of the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road, which has me interested in LA's alternate runs market. Just a season ago with the Mets and Athletics, Blackburn was in the 22nd percentile in xERA (4.59), 14th percentile in xBA (.266), 17th percentile in strikeout rate (18.7%), and 39th percentile in barrel rate (8.2%).

Along with Blackburn likely working on a pitch count in his first start, the Mets' relievers have tallied the 13th-worst SIERA (3.79), 12th-worst xFIP (4.13), and 9th-highest flyball rate (39.8%) over the last 30 days. Meanwhile, no teams has been swinging the bat better than the Dodgers across the last 30 days, as they are posting the best wOBA (.365), best wRC+ (136), and second-best ISO (.205) in that timeframe.

Los Angeles Dodgers Alt. Total Runs Over (5.5) Jun 3 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dodgers are also tallying a league-best 6.5 runs per game at home this season, and they've achieved seven-plus runs in four of their last six contests. Considering that winds are blowing out at Dodger Stadium on Monday, the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, and Max Muncy can do plenty of damage.

