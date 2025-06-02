Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-23) vs. New York Mets (37-22)

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and WPIX

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | NYM: (+134)

LAD: (-158) | NYM: (+134) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+120) | NYM: +1.5 (-144)

LAD: -1.5 (+120) | NYM: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 3-4, 4.20 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Dustin May (3-4) for the Dodgers and Paul Blackburn for the Mets. May and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When May starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. Last season when Blackburn pitched his team finished 8-6-0 against the spread. Blackburn's team went 5-3 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.4%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +134 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Mets are -144 to cover, and the Dodgers are +120.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on June 2, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 30, or 62.5%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 22 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 28-30-0 in 58 games with a line this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've gone 7-7 in those games.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 58 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-35-2).

The Mets have a 29-29-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.655) and total hits (67) this season. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .254 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 85th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 99th.

Freddie Freeman has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .431 and a slugging percentage of .624 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .279 with a .329 OBP and 37 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated a team-best OBP (.384), and paces the Mets in hits (63). He's batting .288 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Alonso hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Francisco Lindor's .491 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto is batting .233 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

