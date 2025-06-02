Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (33-26) vs. San Diego Padres (33-24)

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SDPA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-174) | SD: (+146)

SF: (-174) | SD: (+146) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152)

SF: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-5, 2.82 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-1, 4.11 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Webb (5-5) for the Giants and Stephen Kolek (3-1) for the Padres. Webb's team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. The Padres have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Kolek's starts. The Padres have always been the moneyline underdog when Kolek starts this season.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55.1%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +146 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Giants are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -152 to cover.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Padres on June 2, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (60.5%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 4-2 when favored by -174 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 27-32-0 against the spread in their 59 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've finished 10-11 in those games.

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-30-2 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 29-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Lee has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a walk.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.491) and total hits (65) this season. He's batting .295.

Among all qualifying players, he is 20th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Ramos enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has 53 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.314/.414.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 48 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Manny Machado's .373 on-base percentage and .488 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .308.

He is currently 13th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .289.

Gavin Sheets has racked up 47 hits to lead his team.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

