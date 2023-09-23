UTEP vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the UTEP Miners play the UNLV Rebels.

UTEP vs UNLV Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTEP: (-105) | UNLV: (-114)

UTEP: (-105) | UNLV: (-114) Spread: UTEP: -0.5 (-105) | UNLV: +0.5 (-115)

UTEP: -0.5 (-105) | UNLV: +0.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

UTEP vs UNLV Betting Trends

UTEP has one win against the spread this season.

UTEP has won once ATS (1-1) as a 0.5-point or higher favorite this season.

One of UTEP's four games this season has gone over the point total.

UNLV owns two wins against the spread this season.

UNLV has covered every time (2-0) as a 0.5-point or greater underdog this year.

One UNLV game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

UTEP vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (61.4%)

UTEP vs UNLV Point Spread

UTEP is favored by 0.5 points over UNLV. UTEP is -105 to cover the spread, with UNLV being -115.

UTEP vs UNLV Over/Under

The over/under for the UTEP versus UNLV matchup on September 23 has been set at 50.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

UTEP vs UNLV Moneyline

The UTEP vs UNLV moneyline has UNLV as a -114 favorite, while UTEP is a -105 underdog.

UTEP vs. UNLV Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UTEP 14.8 111 25 109 52.5 0 4 UNLV 30.3 73 28.7 90 57.0 1 3

